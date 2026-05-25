Subscribe
Close
Current Events

Pope Leo XIV Apologizes For Holy See Legitimizing Slavery

Pope Leo XIV Delivers Apology Over Holy See Legitimizing Slavery

Pope Leo XIV delivered his first encyclical titled “Magnifica Humanitas,” (Magnificent Humanity), which also called for AI to be regulated.

Published on May 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Presentation of Pope Leo XIV First Encyclical Letter 'Magnifica Humanitas'

Pope Leo XIV announced earlier in the month that he had prepared the first encyclical of his pontificate, which the Holy See released on Monday (March 25). Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical “Magnifica Humanitas” (Magnificent Humanity)” featured an apology on behalf of the Holy See for its role in advancing slavery while also calling for AI to be regulated and examined.

Dated May 15, Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical opens with acknowledging Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical, titled “Rerum Novarum (Of New Thing),” written 135 years ago.

Leo XIV pushed back against critics of the church’s involvement in “worldly matters,” writing, “When some objected that the Church should not waste energy on worldly matters, but instead focus on communicating the message of eternal life, Leo XIII responded with realism and wisdom, saying that the proclamation of the Gospel cannot overlook the concrete lives of people.”

This is the spirit of Magnifica Humanitas, which makes a strong rebuke of the practice of slavery and the Holy See’s involvement.

“It is impossible not to feel deep sorrow when contemplating the immense suffering and humiliation endured by so many in stark contrast to their immeasurable dignity as persons infinitely loved by the Lord. For this, in the name of the Church, I sincerely ask for pardon,” Leo XIV wrote.

He adds, “This is why the memory of past complicity and blindness in the face of the injustice of slavery becomes a call to vigilance. What we have learned must be translated into discernment and responsibility in the present. If we want to avoid the need to ask for pardon again in the future for having failed to respect the treasure of human dignity that is required by our faith, it falls to us today to denounce, clearly and firmly, trafficking in its many forms and, together with all who are committed to this cause, to support concrete efforts of prevention, protection, liberation and rehabilitation.

Another stirring example of Leo XIV’s stances comes via the critique of AI, also known as artificial intelligence. At various points, Leo XIV gently explains that technology alone isn’t a harbinger of doom but that regulation of AI and other emerging technologies must happen, as they have a great impact on human lives.

“It now falls to us to face the challenges of our time with clarity of thought and responsibility. It is necessary to establish adequate regulatory tools capable of upholding justice and curbing the distorting effects of technological power. Nevertheless, the issue is not limited to regulation, Leo XIV wrote.

Leo XIV is partnering with Anthropic, a leader in AI development, and is spearheading a study group to oversee the development and impacts of the technology.

Read Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical in full here.

The encyclical can also be viewed below, courtesy of The Vatican News.

Photo: Getty/Vatican Pool

Related Tags

Catholic Church Slavery

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Is God Is"

    Vivica (Still A. Stone Cold) Fox Opens Up About Body Scrutiny And Anti-Aging In Hollywood: 'I Am Comfortable In The Skin I'm In'

    Bossip
    BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event

    'Spend Dat' Deity Yung Miami Says 'Caresha, Please' Podcast Is Returning, Confirms Closing City Girls Chapter --'I'm Focusing On Myself'

    Bossip
    Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings

    Caitlin Clark's Children's Book Cover Sparks Heated Race Debate

    Cassius Life
    Michael Jackson Trial Opens in Santa Maria

    New Netflix Docuseries On Michael Jackson's Child Sex Abuse Trial Draws Backlash

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron James Relationship, “People Can Reconcile Their Differences”

    Comment
    Charlie Puth: Whatever's Clever! World Tour
    2 Items
    Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Wiz Khalifa Wanted In Romania On Drug Conviction

    Comment
    13 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    MAGA Outrage Ensues After Quinta Brunson Lands Role As Betty Boop

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Ray J Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire During Struggle MMA Debut At ‘Brand Risk 14’ Event

    Comment
    Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Attend Victoria's Secret Event
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Named In Unsealed Epstein File From 2009

    Comment
    Trending
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    Music  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Pitchfork Gives Drake’s ICEMAN a Brutal 4.8 Rating

    Comment
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Latto May Have Just Hard Launched Her Relationship With 21 Savage

    Comment
    Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    17 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cherokee D’Ass Didn’t Appreciate Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Name Drop

    Comment
    Birthday Bash XXX
    15 Items
    Hip-Hop Wired x Birthday Bash ATL  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Best Moments From Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL 2026

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close