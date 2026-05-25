Angel Reese, Dream Shine at Birthday Bash
Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream Turn Statement Win into Star-Studded Birthday Bash Night in Atlanta
- Atlanta Dream overcame 15-point deficit to beat Phoenix Mercury in thrilling comeback win.
- Dream players, including rising star Angel Reese, made special appearance at Birthday Bash XXX concert.
- Event blended Atlanta's basketball energy with its vibrant hip-hop scene, showcasing local pride.
The Atlanta Dream’s comeback win over the Phoenix Mercury gave Atlanta a big sports moment, and the celebration carried straight into Birthday Bash XXX that same night. Angel Reese, along with teammates Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Naz Hillmon, added a crossover pop-culture moment to an already high-energy Atlanta weekend.
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Dream Rally Stuns Phoenix
Atlanta erased a 15-point deficit to beat Phoenix 82-80 at home and improve to 4-1 on the season. Reese delivered one of her strongest all-around games in a Dream uniform, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 21 points, while Allisha Gray added 18 and Jordin Canada posted 11 points and 14 assists in the comeback.
The win was defined by late-game poise, with Canada tying the game inside the final minute and Howard hitting a clutch 3-pointer to swing the momentum. It was the kind of gritty finish that gave the Dream a statement victory and set the tone for the rest of the night.
Birthday Bash Appearance
Later that night, Reese and her Dream teammates made a special appearance at Birthday Bash XXX, turning the night into more than just a concert recap. The appearance from Reese, Gray, Howard, and Hillmon connected Atlanta’s basketball energy with its hip-hop scene in a way fans immediately noticed.
Birthday Bash XXX featured an all-Atlanta feel, with artists like T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka, and others helping make the event a major hometown showcase. The Dream players’ presence added another layer to that local pride, especially coming on the heels of a dramatic win the same evening.
Last night, Birthday Bash blended winning basketball with Atlanta star power. Reese has already become one of the league’s most talked-about players, and pairing her with fellow Dream teammates at one of the city’s biggest nightlife and music events made the night feel bigger than sports. For Atlanta fans, it was a clean one-two punch: a thrilling home win, then a surprise appearance from the team at a major city event.
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Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream Turn Statement Win into Star-Studded Birthday Bash Night in Atlanta was originally published on hotspotatl.com