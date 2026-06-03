Subscribe
Close
Diddy

Former Publicist Claims Diddy Sexually Battered Him

Former Publicist Claims Diddy Sexually Battered Him On 2 Occasions

Diddy's legal troubles may not be over just yet.

Published on June 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another allegation as a former publicist claims the music mogul sexually battered him on two occasions. While no charges have been filed, authorities are reportedly reviewing the claims.

As reported by USA Today, music producer and former publicist Jonathan Hay has come forward with allegations against Combs, claiming incidents occurred in 2020 and 2021. Hay has publicly identified himself as the accuser and says he recently filed a police report regarding the alleged encounters.

According to TMZ, Hay’s relationship with Combs stemmed from work involving Christopher “C.J.” Wallace, the son of the late Notorious B.I.G. Hay claims his involvement with projects connected to Wallace eventually brought him into contact with the Bad Boy founder, leading to the incidents detailed in his complaint.

TMZ reports that Hay filed a criminal complaint with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and that the matter has since been referred to prosecutors for review. Authorities are reportedly examining the allegations to determine whether any further action is warranted. At this time, Combs has not been charged in connection with Hay’s allegations. The claims remain allegations, and investigators are still reviewing the matter.

The latest development comes as Combs continues to face scrutiny stemming from a growing list of legal battles and accusations that have followed him over the last several years. However, this case remains in its early stages, with no criminal charges announced and no indication from prosecutors on whether the review will move forward.

For now, the allegations are under review, and it remains to be seen whether the investigation leads to any additional legal action. Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. The Bad Boy Records founder was also fined $500,000 and will have five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. His legal team has signaled plans to appeal the conviction.

Related Tags

assault allegations battery Diddy

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

    Koupledom Konfirmed: Kim Kardashian Hard Launches Lewis Hamilton Romance, Posts Her Speedy Sweetie On IG

    Bossip

    50 Cent Says Daphne Joy "Not A Victim" After Alleged Diddy Sextape Leaks, Social Media Reacts

    Cassius Life

    Too Little, Too Late: 'Love Island' Alum Ace Greene Walks Back Public Pushback On Olandria & Nick's Relationship--'I Hurt Them'

    Bossip

    Supreme & Nike Join Forces For Spring 2026 Capsule Collection

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z
    8 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

    Afro-Hov: Jaÿ-Z At Roots Picnic Aims Fire At Drake, Nicki, Dame & More, Hip-Hop Reacts

    Comments
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    jay-z  |  Written By Weso

    LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses

    Comments
    White House Memorial Day
    20 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

    Comments
    Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Classic Online Beef
    Chief Keef  |  Written By Weso

    Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Online Beef

    Comments
    Reserve Cup Miami 2026 - January 24
    50 cent  |  Written By Weso

    Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht

    Comments
    Trending
    A Different World
    11 Items
    Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

    Comments
    2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
    3 Items
    50 cent  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

    Comments
    NBA The Run
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Here’s When You Can Step On The Court For ‘NBA The Run’s Open Beta

    Comments
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comments
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Akademiks Tries To Use Gala Photo To Refute Jay-Z’s Freestyle, Social Media Attacks

    Comments

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close