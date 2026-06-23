T.I. “Mr. Him,” Conway The Machine “The Long Kiss” & More | Daily Visuals 6.22.26

Over the past few months T.I. has been making some noise ever since jumping back on the rap scene with his banger “Let ‘Em Know” and unexpectedly getting into a quick back-and-forth with 50 Cent, but looking to get back to his bread-and-butter the King of The South comes through with another head nodder to show he’s still got a lot left in the tank.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Mr. Him,” T.I. shows how large he’s living as he pulls out the yacht that comes equipped with a gang of thick women who seem to “enjoy” each other’s company before he hits a restaurant and enjoys some fancy drinks and grub after a long day of balling outta control. It can get tiresome apparently.

Elsewhere Conway The Machine shows a little love to our 2026 NBA Champions, New York Knicks and for his clip to “The Long Kiss,” the Buffalo bully takes in the night life in the Big Apple alongside DJ Whoo Kid and blazes some chronic while riding around the city iced out and hitting some hoods to show love and establish his glistening presence.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from The Game featuring Cali Dream, Chloe and Timbaland, and more.

T.I. – “MR. HIM”

CONWAY THE MACHINE – “THE LONG KISS”

RAPSODY, KARABO YA MORENA – “GOD GOTTA AFRO”

THE GAME FT. CALI DREAM – “LIKE FATHER LIKE DAUGHTER”

CHLOE & TIMBALAND – “TALKING DIRTY”

TYLA – “IS IT LOVE”

VADO FT. RON BROWZ – “VADO ANTHEM”

JACQUEES FT. JUVENILE – “LICK BACK”

38 SPESH & CURTIS COKE – “GREAT WALL”