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Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj "Hot" & "A Great Friend"

Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj “Hot” & “A Great Friend” During Rose Garden Speech At White House

Published on July 7, 2026
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Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Nicki Minaj really shocked many in her fanbase when she came out as a MAGA supporter earlier this year. Even as the Trump administration continues to lift the temporary protected status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the United States to continue their ethnic cleansing, Nicki (an illegal Trinidadian immigrant herself) is still putting her full support for Donald Trump on display for all to see, and he’s taken notice.

On Monday, Donald Trump gave a “speech” at the Rose Garden Club Luncheon at the White House to celebrate the launch of his new Trump Accounts investment program for children. During his latest off-the-wall rant, Trump singled out Nicki Minaj, who was in attendance, calling her “hot” and “a great friend with common sense.” Pouring on the compliments to his celebrity “friend,” Trump said, “She’s a fantastic person, and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody. And she’s got real talent, Nicki Minaj.”

Not one to shy away from praise, Nicki basked in the round of applause from the MAGA faithful in the Rose Garden and even took a picture with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who recently gerrymandered away one of the two majority-black districts in his state and stripped them of representation in Congress, hence making Congress that much whiter.

Real classy, Nicki.

It’s also worth noting that Donald Trump credited Nicki Minaj for doing a “phenomenal job” at the government’s SBA (Small Business Administration) program, for which she has no role in. These are the kinds of things that happen when you elect an 80-year-old man who’s obviously suffering from dementia at this point. Just sayin’.

The unexpected Nicki Minaj appearance comes months after Nicki received her own personal Gold Trump Visa, which many thought meant she was officially a U.S. Citizen, but was later clarified by the White House that no, it does not mean that at all.

What do y’all think about Nicki Minaj and other Hip-Hop artists continuing to support Donald Trump and his administration even as they continue to come down hard on immigrants and people of color? Let us know in the comments section below.


https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/2074167623298720023/history



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