Subscribe
Close
News

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Gold Trump Visa After Praising Him

Nicki MAGA Minaj Shows Off Her Gold Trump Visa After Praising Him At A News Conference

We just wonder if her hubby and brother will get that Presidential Pardon next...

Published on January 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

When Nicki Minaj began caping for Donald Trump and the MAGA cult out of left field, many of her fans turned on her and others in the land of social media began petitioning for her to get deported as the multi-platinum rapper is indeed herself an illegal immigrant… or at least she was.

Yesterday (Jan. 28), social media was once again abuzz as Nicki Minaj didn’t just take to a podium to once again pledge her allegiance to MAGA and Donald Trump, but even held hands with the man who many refer to as American’s version of Adolf Hitler. While most people assumed that Nicki was angling for a Presidential pardon for her husband, Kenneth Petty and her brother, Jelani Maraj (both of whom were convicted of sex crimes), it turns out she got herself a brand new gold citizenship courtesy of the Grifter-In-Chief.

After posing for pics with Jeffery Epstein’s notorious bestie, Nicki Minaj took to social media to show off her shiny new gold Visa card with Donald Trump’s likeness on it and squashed any notion that she’d be deported anytime soon writing “Welp…”

Well, so much for that deportation petition.

In a second post addressing her newfound and “well-earned” green card, Nicki wrote that she was currently “Finalizing that citizenship paperwork” and that the $5 million exclusive Trump gold visa that’s available to the richest of immigrants was actually “free of charge.”

On the outside looking in it seems like it actually cost Nicki her fans, dignity and soul, but hey, that’s just us.

While it’s being said that the next President can null and void the obvious grift of a green card program (if we ever have elections again), we doubt said President would revoke Nicki Minaj’s citizenship and leave her vulnerable to deportation. Well, maybe Jasmine Crockett would. We love her round these parts.

What do y’all think about Nicki Minaj getting herself a new gold visa courtesy of Cheeto Jesus? Did she sell out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Related Tags

nicki minaj

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 21, 2022

    Kanye West Announces 'Bully' Album Release Date & Gets His Apology Trashed

    Cassius Life
    House To Vote On Release Of Epstein Files

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators” & Social Media Begs For The Files

    Cassius Life
    US-POLITICS-TURNING POINT-KIRK

    Social Media Erupts Over Nicki Minaj Cozying Up To Trump At D.C. Summit, Spirals Into MAGA Minaj Mayhem

    Bossip
    Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks

    Block-Spinning Sweeties: Porsha Williams’ Girlfriend Sway Says She Met The Housewife 8 Years Ago

    Bossip
    Trending
    10 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trump White House Clowned For Not Knowing There Are No Penguins In Greenland

    Comment
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    Trending
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    10 Takeaways From J. Cole’s ‘Birthday Blizzard’ Mixtape

    Comment
    Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen

    Comment
    Bazooka Assassination
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Would-Be Assassins Try To Kill Small-Town Mayor In The Philippines With A Bazooka

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close