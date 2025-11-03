Nicki Minaj Gets Political: Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Subscribe
Nicki Minaj's Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Published on November 3, 2025

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj’s most recent social media moves might have landed her back in the hot seat. She recently praised President Trump, and it sent the Barbs flying.

As per Newsweek, Nicki Minaj showed some support to President Donald Trump last week, and it was met with both praise and side eyes. On Friday (October 31), the reality television star turned politician took to Truth Social and deemed the circumstances for Christian believers in Nigeria as an “existential threat.”

He also went on to say that thousands are being killed by Radical Islamists and made Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN.” His stance must have aligned with Nicki Minaj’s values because she reposted his message and thanked him for voicing his concern publicly.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” the “Bang Bang” rapper wrote. “We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

As expected, aligning with President Trump wasn’t well received by her loyal fanbase, causing some Barbs to call out the obvious.

“Girl trump is threatening to start war with Venezuela and putting Trinidad in the middle of it. And your goofy dumbass is endorsing him? They should’ve kept ya stupid ass in Trinidad omg,” one user wrote. Another account on X, formerly Twitter, added that given her recent actions on social media, he isn’t surprised one bit.

“Nicki’s metamorphosis into Azalea Banks was not on my bingo . . . actually, nevermind, this tracks,” the user wrote.

While Nicki Minaj has never confirmed whether she claims a specific political party, she has a long history of supporting presidential hopefuls. She once rapped “I’m a Republican voting for Mitt Romney” on a mixtape freestyle, but also has shouted out Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in separate songs. Politics aside, Nicki knows exactly how to keep the timeline talking.

Photo: Getty

