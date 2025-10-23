Subscribe
News

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On Her Jay-Z Beef

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On To Continue Beef With Jay-Z

There are three things guaranteed in life: death, paying taxes, & 50 Cent trolling.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 Cent Visits "Fox & Friends"
Source: John Lamparski / Getty

There are three things guaranteed in life: death, paying taxes, & 50 Cent trolling.

The newest flame he threw more gasoline on is Nicki Minaj’s ongoing issue with Jay-Z. Fif has absolutely no picks, per usual. Under a recent AI-generated video of Jay-Z in a bikini dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman”.

One thing about Nicki Lewinski is that once she starts, she will never stop beefing with you.

Now 50 Cent is with all the sheniagans and found the AI video of Hov hilariois. He chose to egg it on by commenting, “LOL wtf did they do to [Nicki], I like when she get mad.”

Nicki Minaj has been trolling Hov and Roc Nation for a while now. Boiling over to the Queen deciding to put her album on pause, “Ok, I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now. Bye, Barbs. Love you for life.” Sending even some indirect shots at Hov in the process, “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was resounding NOOOOOOOO. Just like the casinoooooooooo”.

The “casinooooo” fans alleged Nicki is referring to is Jay’s lost bid to have a casino in NYC.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Nicki Minaj and Keyshia Ka'oir

Nicki Minaj Mocks Keyshia Ka'Oir For 'Lying' About Alleged Allergic Reaction: 'The Liar Got To Doing What The Liar Is Known To Best Do'

Bossip
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

A List Of NBA Figures Caught Up In Gambling Cases

Cassius Life
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Kim Kardashian Says She Had Stockholm Syndrome In Kanye West Marriage, Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis

Bossip
Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 - Red Carpet

Pastor Marvin Winans Scolds Woman Over $1,200 Church Donation, Social Media Rips Away Collection Plate

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Culture

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von’s Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
News

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub
10 Items
News

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Pop Culture

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on ‘ICEMAN’

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.
17 Items
Politics

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down
News

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

12 Items
Politics

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close