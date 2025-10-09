Subscribe
50 Cent Claims He Will Drop Unrealesed Music Remixed Using AI

AYO Technology: 50 Cent Claims He Will Drop Unrealesed Music Remixed By AI

The rapper/actor's love for AI is no secret, as he constantly posts AI-generated photos of himself or trolls his longtime rivals, like Diddy, who was recently sentenced to 4 years behind bars.

Published on October 9, 2025

Bernard Smalls / 50 Cent

50 Cent’s fascination with AI (artificial intelligence) continues.

The G-Unit general took a break from bringing Balrog to life in the upcoming Street Fighter movie reboot to fawn over some AI remixes of his songs. 

The “Wanksta” crafter was so enamored with the “1960s soul” renditions of his songs, “21 Questions” and “God Gave Me Style,” that he claims he will release his unreleased music using the technology. 

“Now this shit is hot 🔥 I’m a use AI on all my unreleased songs and see what I got for ya !” the Queens rapper wrote in the first post featuring an AI-generated photo of 50 Cent with a conk hairstyle, with the soulful rendition of the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ standout track serving as the soundtrack. 

In the second post featuring the soulful version of “God Gave Me Style,” he wrote in the caption, “This feels good to, WTF going on now, this version lets you see my vision. It’s softer!”

50 Cent Is Not The First Rapper To Embrace AI

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson, wouldn’t be the first Hip-Hop artist to utilize AI. Beanie Sigel recently used AI to recapture his old voice for a new song.

Fif’s embrace of AI is getting a wide range of reactions, with one comment reading, “This proves how great of a songwriter 50 is. Great writing works no matter the melody,” while another is skeptical about AI use, “If this is AI, I am scared man shjiiiit.”

