50 Cent Looks The Part In First Footage of Him As Balrog In The Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

50 Cent/ Balrog / Street Fighter

Whether we want it or not, the Street Fighter movie with the very suspicious casting choices is coming. 50 Cent, who will be playing the Mike Tyson-inspired boxer and Shadowloo Operative Balrog in the film, gave us our first glimpse of what he will look like when the movie drops.

When photos of a slimmed-down, facial-hairless 50 Cent hit timelines, those already worried about this upcoming live-adaptation of the iconic Capcom fighting video game, we’re even left even less confident, because let’s keep it a buck, Balrog is one of the more menacing characters in the game. The G-Unit general was giving much less than that.

Well, 50 Cent decided to give his followers and Street Fighter fans a first glimpse of him as Balrog, and we have to admit, he does look like the video game character.

In a black and white clip, 50 Cent dons Balrog’s signature haircut while jumping rope, and looks to be in top physical condition to take on the role.

In the caption for the post, the Queens rapper/actor touched on his work ethic to get ready for the film, while also taking an early victory lap by claiming a sequel will be coming.

“I don’t expect you to understand my level of discipline but watch it, it’s entertaining. Street Fighter Coming soon, then Street Fighter ll BALROG,” the “Wanksta” rapper wrote.

50 Cent Dropped A New Video of Him Working On His Boxing Skills As Balrog

On Sunday, 50 Cent dropped another video, this time of him hitting a heavy bag, writing in the caption for the post, “Work hard when they hardly working, and they will be surprised at the outcome. I hit a 🥷🏾he gonna see a white light and hear Jesus say come to me child. LOL Street Fighter coming soon.”

Hey, we have to admit, they got the look down part, now the quality of the film, that’s an entirely different story. Now we need to see the other cast members in costume, because, like many, we still have plenty of doubts regarding the casting decisions that were made.

Do 50 Cent’s two videos of him as Balrog ease any of your worries about this Street Fighter movie? We’re still on the skeptical side here.