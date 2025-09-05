Subscribe
Cast For ‘Street Fighter Movie’ Officially Announced, Fighting Game Fans Are Not Excited

Published on September 5, 2025

Source: Legendary Pictures / Street Fighter Movie / Capcom

After months of speculation and rumors, Legendary Pictures has finally confirmed all the casting noise surrounding the new film adaptation of Capcom’s iconic fighting video game franchise, Street Fighter. Fans are laughing to hide their pain.

The cast for Street Fighter Movie is set, and it’s stacked with professional wrestlers, musicians, actors, and an MMA fighter.

If you wish we were kidding, unfortunately, we are dead serious.

The film is currently on track for an October 16th, 2026, release, and according to posts from the movie’s official social channels, it will star big names like Jason Momoa, 50 Cent, Orville Peck, and Eric André.

There have also been photos of the cast together on location, filming the upcoming project.

The news confirms the early rumors that G-Unit general will play the role of Capcom’s Mike Tyson knockoff, and Shadowloo operative Balrog, and regretful Trump voter, Andrew Schulz, as Dan.

Also in the film are WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes as Guile and Roman Reigns as Akuma, which is an absolute headscratcher regarding casting.

Here is a full breakdown of the film’s cast:

  • Andrew Koji is Ryu
  • Noah Centineo is Ken
  • Callina Liang is Chun-li
  • Cody Rhodes is Guile
  • Orville Peck is Vega
  • 50 Cent is Balrog
  • Jason Momoa is Blanka
  • Vidyut Jammwal is Dhalsim
  • Olivier Richters is Zangief
  • Nirooki Goto is E. Honda
  • David Dastmalchian is M. Bison
  • Roman Reigns is Akuma
  • Andrew Shulz is Dan Hibiki
  • Eric André is Don Sauvage
  • Mel Jarnson is Cammy
  • Rayna Vallandingham is Juli
  • Alexander Volkanovski is Joe

Ummm, okay.

The Plot Sounds Decent

As for the film’s plot, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the film’s logline, which confirms that the fighting action will take place in the 90s and will follow the rivalry between friends Ken Masters and Ryu.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Still, with all that info out, gamers and fans of the Street Fighter video game franchise who are still recovering from the dreadful 1994 film starring Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme as the proud to be American world warrior, Guile, don’t feel any better about this upcoming adaptation despite the bar being set in the lowest depths of Hades.

We’re gonna be skeptical here, and give director Kitao Sakurai the benefit of the doubt, being that he doesn’t have to clear a really high bar with this film. If it’s decent, fans will be content, but listen, if it’s dog sh*t, or somehow even worse than the 1994 film, he and everyone involved will never hear the end of it.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

