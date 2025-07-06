50 Cent, Andrew Schulz, & More Allegedy Cast In Upcoming Street Fighter Movie, Fans Are Arleady Saying It’s Going To Be Trash

The first Street Fighter movie was a pure struggle, and based on the casting news for the new film based on Capcom’s popular fighting game franchise, it already looks like it won’t be any better.

1994’s Street Fighter, a live-action movie starring an allegedly coked-up Jean-Claude Van Damme, set the bar very low for any movie studio to insert another coin and hit continue in hopes of delivering something worth our time, featuring our favorite world warriors.

Outside of the anime films, we have seen some spinoffs, such as Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, which also flopped hard. However, director Kitao Sakurai aims to deliver a proper Street Fighter film that fans of the fighting game franchise can be proud of.

With the bar being in hell, Sakurai doesn’t have to do much to drop a decent film based on the popular video game IP. Still, fans are beginning to worry that this movie is already doomed before the cameras start rolling based on some of the casting decisions.

This Movie’s Cast Is Quite Questionable

Now, not all the choices are complete headscratchers, like Andrew Koji (Warrior, Snake Eyes, and Bullet Train) as the legendary wandering warrior Ryu, Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Justice League) as Blanka, or Callina Liang as Chun-Li.

But then things start to go off the rails, with 50 Cent as Balrog, Andrew Schulz as Dan, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Noah Centino as Ken, country music star Orville Peck as Vega, and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, The Dark Knight) as M. Bison.

The reaction to the casting announcements, as expected, is on the worried side, with fans already calling the film trash, just purely based on the casting announcements.

Welp.

We’re just gonna have to hope this movie isn’t as bad as the first one. You can see more reactions below.