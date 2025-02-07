Subscribe
50 Threatens To Kick Lil Meech off 'BMF,' X Reacts

50 Cent Shares Lil Meech Text Messages, Threatens To Boot Him Off ‘BMF,’ X Reacts

Published on February 7, 2025
"BMF" Season 2 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty / 50 Cent

50 Cent demands absolute loyalty, and if he doesn’t get that, best believe he will air your a** out. Lil Meech, the star of BMF, found that out the hard way.
Things got rocky after 50 Cent called Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory a snitch by posting a photo of a rat on Instagram and posting in the caption, “I think I’m Big Meech,” for linking up with nemesis Rick Ross, Lil Rick Ross performed at Flenory’s Welcome Back concert after being freed from prison after serving 16 years.

Big Meech did respond to Fif, sharing a photo of the two with an animate piece of cheese and a rat covering the rapper’s face. Rozay also clapped back at the “Wanksta” crafter imitating his voice in a picture, saying, “N-gga took a picture with Rick Ross!” and then changing to his voice and adding, “You like a hoe, n-gga. Put your back against the wall and just slide down.”

Lil Meech Reached Out & Got Exposed

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. reached out to the Queens rapper and executive producer on BMF to see what’s good, and his messages were then shared by the G-Unit general on Instagram in a now-deleted post. “They just told me u unfollowed me on Instagram and now u managing Skilla Baby with Rocket when I brought him around you first when u didn’t have a clue who he was,” Lil Meech wrote. “Now u mad at me when I would take my shirt off my back for you.” “I can’t believe this man. U act as if I’m your enemy. I’ve only showed you love and loyalty. [I’m] human I go thru my own shit but I never switched up on you,” he continued. Summer Walker’s ex-boo also clarified the Rick Ross and Big Meech photo, claiming it happened because of money. Basically, Ross was looking out for his dad. “Fuck Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts,” Lil Meech said regarding the hit Starz drama series. “This internet shit is throwing me off man. U know me in real life.” Keeping that petty energy we have come to know 50 Cent for, he replied, “What next season little [ninja emoji]? “This implied that he was going to fire Lil Meech and find another actor to play his father in the show. Further mocking Flenory Jr. in another now-deleted post, Fif clowned the young actor, telling him he was going to end up on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, “I’ll give Mona Scott [Young, executive producer of the reality series] a call for him later today!”

Social Media Is Not Suprised By 50 Cent’s Behavior

As expected, there is no shock regarding 50 Cent’s behavior. This is the same man who just mocked Irv Gotti, who passed away after suffering a stroke. 
50 Cent will never change. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. LOL

2. You just know The Game had to give his 2 cents

3. Damn, even 50 Cent's son had something to say

4. Fair point

5. True

6. Also fair

7. Damn

8. Accurate

9.

10.

11.

