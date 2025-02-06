Prayers Up: Hip-Hop Mourns Irv Gotti’s Untimely Passing
Irv Gotti, the co-founder of Murder Inc., passed away at 54, and the news hit the culture hard. Gotti wasn’t just a mogul; he was the mastermind behind some of the biggest hits of the early 2000s. He helped launch the careers of Ashanti, Ja Rule, and more, with bangers like “Always On Time,” “Mesmerize,” and “Livin’ It Up” still playing heavy on playlists today. His sound, his vision, and his influence were unmatched. When the news broke, the Hip-Hop world froze. Artists, producers, and fans were left in shock, as Irv wasn’t just a producer – he was the heartbeat of an era. Ye (Kanye West) posted a dove with a photo of Irv to pay tribute. While Ja Rule, who’d worked closely with him for years, kept it short and sweet with a broken heart emoji. Russell Simmons, also expressed his sorrow, highlighting Irv’s unfiltered authenticity and the realness he brought to the culture. The streets are heavy right now, and our thoughts go out to Irv’s family, his friends, and the millions of fans who felt his impact. He left too soon, but his legacy is solid and will live on forever. Irv Gotti will always be a part of Hip-Hop’s foundation, and his music will live forever. Rest in peace, legend. Take a moment to read some of the heartfelt reactions to Irv Gotti’s sudden passing below.On Feb. 5, 2025, Hip-Hop lost a legend.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
