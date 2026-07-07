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Social Media Is Blaming Donald Trump For Team USA's Loss

Donald Trump’s Meddling Blamed For Belgium’s Thrashing of Team USA

The Belgium Red Devils X account even got in on the fun, writing in a post after the team's win, "overturn this."

Published on July 7, 2026
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  • Belgium, who was understandably upset, took that sh*t personally and beat the brakes off Team USA, 4-1, and it didn't even matter if Bolagun was on the pitch.
Social Media Is Blaming Donald Trump For Team USA's Loss
Getty Images / Belgium Red Devils / Donald Trump

Everything that Donald Trump touches goes to sh*t. The US Men’s Soccer Team found that out the hard way on Monday night.

It didn’t take long for the world to figure out that it was Orange Mussolini who called his good friend, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, to do him a solid and reverse the horrible red card given to Team USA’s striker Folarin Balogun, if it was allowed to stand, would have kept him out of the round-of-16 match against Belgium.

Many speculated that Trump was involved, but being the attention whore that he is, he admitted that he made a call and got the red card tossed out.

Well, Belgium, who was understandably upset, took that sh*t personally and beat the brakes off Team USA, 4-1, and it didn’t even matter if Bolagun was on the pitch.

They even mocked Trump by doing Trump’s stupid a** dance on the field and in the locker room after it was all said and done.

The Belgium Red Devils X account even got in on the fun, writing in a post after the team’s win, “overturn this.”

Oh, it didn’t stop there for Trump; everyone immediately blamed him for the loss, calling his meddling a curse on the team.

The Donald Trump Curse Broken Down

Meidas Touch perfectly broke down how much bad juju Trump has, and how if he roots for your team, that spells certain doom for your favorite squad.

Bruh.

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While yes, Team USA played like absolute crap, and yes, they do deserve blame for their performance, it’s also clear that Trump sticking his fat orange nose in things only gave Belgium more motivation to go ham on the field.

So every post on social media directed at him is warranted.

Guess what, we’re also going to revel in him getting dragged too, you can see those reactions below.

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Donald Trump FIFA World Cup

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