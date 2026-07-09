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50 Cent's Diddy Documentary Scores 3 Emmy Nominations

50 Cent Takes Petty Victory Lap After Diddy Doc Scores 3 Emmy Nominations

50 Cent’s Diddy doc just got Emmy love, and you already know he had something to say about it.

Published on July 9, 2026
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50 Cent has never been one to let a moment pass quietly, especially when it involves Diddy. His documentary on the mogul is up for three Emmy awards.

As per XXL, the G-Unit mogul’s Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning has officially scored three nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards. The project, which 50 executive produced, is up for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

Released in December, Sean Combs: The Reckoning examined the allegations, lawsuits, and federal case surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder through interviews, archival footage, and commentary from people connected to Combs’ rise and fall. XXL also notes the four-part series became Netflix’s most-watched program when it debuted.

Naturally, 50 Cent wasted no time turning the nominations into a victory lap. As spotted by Complex, 50 reacted to the Emmy recognition in an Instagram post, sharing a graphic of the nominations while addressing the critics who had something to say when the project was first announced. “Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too,” 50 wrote. “3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work.”

That response is very on-brand for 50, who has spent years publicly trolling Diddy and has become one of his loudest celebrity critics as the legal pressure around Combs intensified. While the documentary was always going to draw attention because of the subject matter, the Emmy nominations give the project a different kind of industry validation.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning now joins 50 Cent’s expanding television résumé, which has grown well beyond music thanks to his work as a producer behind several successful series and documentaries. And knowing 50, the Emmy nominations probably won’t be the last time he reminds everyone that the project landed with impact.

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