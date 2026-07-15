Future “Konnichiwa,” French Montana & Max B “Toastee” & More | Daily Visuals 7.15.26

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Watch out Japan! Future done learned a Japanese word and now y’all women are a prime targets for the self-proclaimed Toxic King! Now that American women are familiar with his game (not that they care), Future might be looking to broaden his horizons and head over to the Land of The Rising Sun for some new female company.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Konnichiwa,” Future hits up the streets of New York where he posts up next to the projects before ultimately heading to China Town to test out his new greeting on some attractive women of Asian descent. Japan, y’all been warned.

French Montana and Max B meanwhile continue to ball outta control and for their clip to “Toastee,” the two besties put a yacht to good use and throw themselves as fancy soiree to get turnt up with some baddies, a glowing dolphin and an iguana for good measure. The ASPCA better not see this video. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ella Mai, Jill Scott featuring Tierra Whack, and more.

FUTURE – “KONNICHIWA”

ELLA MAI – “MIGHT JUST”

JILL SCOTT FT. TIERRA WHACK – “NORF SIDE”

XZIBIT, B-REAL & DEMRICK – “CALL THE COPS”

JASONMARTIN, WIZ KHALIFA & GOTDAMNITDUPRI – “CAN’T GET ENOUGH”

DJ PAUL – “I’M FROM THE M”

LOADED LUX – “NO NAME”