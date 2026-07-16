Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Warner Bros. Drops 1st Teaser Trailer For ‘The Batman 2’

We're actually pretty hype about this joint...

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A close-up view of the Batman superhero character, with a dark, brooding expression on his face.
Source: X/@mattreevesLA / Matt Reeves

Four years after Matt Reeves surprised comic book fans with his impressive iteration of the Dark Knight in The Batman starring Robert Pattinson (who knew?), we’re finally a bit closer to see what he has in store for us with his long-awaited sequel, The Batman 2. (Simplicity goes a long way sometimes.)

Months after it was confirmed that both Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson had joined the cast of The Batman 2, Warner Bros. Studios dropped its first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel set to release in 2027. Keeping it short and simple, the camera focuses on Robert Pattinson in his cape and cowl as the snow slowly falls on and around him before we see the Batman logo and a “II” right above it.

While details about the film are still being kept under wraps, that hasn’t stopped the internet from guessing that the film will introduce classic Batman villains such as Victor Zsasz (Sebastian Stan), Poison Ivy (Scarlett Johansson) and Mister Freeze, as snowy weather has been the focus of many Batman 2 stills and shots.

While none of these characters have been confirmed yet, Deadline reports that the cast of the film is over the moon with the script and promises that we’re not entirely ready for the direction they’ll be going in.

Deadline reports:

During the premiere for The Drama, Pattinson teased The Batman sequel, telling Deadline, “The script is extraordinary. I think it’s going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different.”

Pattinson noted that the sequel to the 2022 DC Studios film will be different from the first, which was something he was surprised by, adding, “It’s going to be interesting seeing it come out. It’s taking some big swings.”

One can only wonder what kind of swings Pattinson could be referring to. But Pattinson wasn’t the only Batman star to be excited to get back into costume, as new fan-favorite Penguin actor Colin Farrell also loved what Matt Reeves and company had in store for The Batman 2.

“I had many thoughts to share with Matt about the script. I really do think it’s a masterwork. Kind of a contemporary genre masterwork,” Farrell said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “It’s so brilliant, and Robert has got such a lovely journey to go on and take the audience through.”

He continued, “It’s dense, it’s really really intelligent, it’s so deep and detailed. I’m saying too much. I think he’s going to make an extraordinary film.”

We. Can’t. Wait.

Though Robert Pattinson’s Batman won’t be a part of James Gunn’s new rebooted DCU (it’s probably for the best following the lackluster Supergirl), you can bet your bottom dollar fans will flock to the theaters when Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 hits theaters on Feb. 18, 2028.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome - Day 2

Nice Try, Trolls: Brandy Explains Why She Vocal Bible Blasted Body Shamers, Classily Confirms She 'Didn't Appreciate That'

Bossip
A golden trophy representing the FIFA World Cup sits inside a Louis Vuitton-branded travel case on a grassy field, with a stadium visible in the background.

Louis Vuitton Gives The 2026 World Cup Trophy Trunk A Luxurious Upgrade

Cassius Life
San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball’s Car Collection Is Unmatched – Here’s What’s In His Garage

Cassius Life
Three women in glamorous attire: a woman with wavy brown hair wearing a black one-shoulder top, a woman with braided hair wearing a black suit, and a woman with blonde hair wearing a black leather jacket.

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Lovelies, 50 Queer Queens We Can't Stop Crushing On

Bossip
Trending
LANVIN LAB BY FUTURE
7 Items
Future  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’

Comments
A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.
8 Items
Music  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium, Social Media Reacts

Comments
Schiaparelli - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027
2 Items
Music  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Bad Bunny Scores Partial Win In $40M Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Girlfriend

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Houston Chronicle
jay-z  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Gives JAŸ-Z An Indirect Nod Following Historic Yankee Stadium Run

Comments
Trending
President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida
18 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Comments
Kanye West on Drink Champs
kanye west  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Announces New Orleans Show Despite Ongoing Backlash

Comments
A man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace, looking directly at the camera.
15 Items
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Infamous Twitter Star @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Shot & Killed In Florida

Comments
DJ Kay Slay Birthday Smash Out Hosted by Buffie the Body
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Buffie The Body Hops In On The Netflix Documentary Trend

Comments
36th NATO Summit in Ankara
12 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Caught Napping At NATO Summit

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close