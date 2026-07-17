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Desiigner Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Published on July 17, 2026
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A close-up portrait of a Black man with a beard wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

Desiigner has largely disappeared from the music front, making headlines earlier this year due to an alleged domestic violence incident. According to a new report, Desiigner was arrested again on alleged domestic violence charges along with three other counts.

Local outlet WBTW reports that Desiigner, real name Sidney Selby III, was arrested in Horry County, South Carolina, on Wednday (July 16) on charges of second-degree domestic violence; two counts of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; and one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less.

The outlet examined the police report, which adds that Selby and a woman were arguing about televisions mounted to a wall in the Conway area of the county. The report adds that the woman claims that Selby grabbed her phones, damaged them with a hammer, and she fled the scene holding a young child and calling for assistance from neighbors.

Selby allegedly followed the woman to the yard of a neighbor’s home, where she claimed he threw her to the ground after grabbing her and tossing her belongings over a fence. After fleeing to the neighbor’s home, Selby allegedly damaged the property of the neighbor using a hammer and screwdriver.

Selby was granted a $1,500 bond on one of the malicious injury charges, but the other charges did not have bonds set.

This is the second arrest for Selby in Horry County. Back in March of this year, Selby was arrested for third-degree domestic violence and was later released on a $1,500 bond. The legal finality of that case was not reported.

Photo: J Reuben Long Detention Center

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Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment Desiigner south carolina

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