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Desiigner Arrested In South Carolina For Domestic Violence

Desiigner Arrested In South Carolina On Domestic Violence Charges

Desiigner, who appeared to be making a comeback to music late last year, was arrested this week in South Carolina for domestic violence.

Published on March 25, 2026
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BET Experience concert, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jun 2017

Desiigner appeared to be making his way back to the music scene late last year after dealing with a public indecent exposure case in 2023. However, Desiigner is back in the news after a report says the New York rapper was arrested in South Carolina on domestic violence charges.

Details are scant and developing, but according to Hot 97’s report, Desiigner, real name Sidney Royel Selby III, was arrested on Monday (March 23) on third-degree domestic violence charges.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest, and a mugshot has surfaced online. The details of the incident are unknown, and Selby was booked and then released the following day. The largest city in Horry County is Myrtle Beach, but it wasn’t shared where the artist was living at the time of his arrest.

As previously mentioned, the “Panda” star was arrested in 2023 for exposing himself to flight attendants mid-air on a trip from Tokyo to Minneapolis. At the time, Desiigner explained that he was suffering from complications due to medication and checked himself into a mental health facility.

In October of last year, the rapper dropped a video featuring a newer style for him over a serviceable track. There has been little word on what musical plans Desiigner had in motion since then.

Photo: Getty

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