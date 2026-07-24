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'Marvel's Wolverine's New Trailer Sparks Reactions

‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ Gets A New Emotional Story Trailer

The latest trailer for Marvel's Wolverine promises an immersive narrative experience, delving into the iconic mutant's inner turmoil and personal struggles.

Published on July 24, 2026
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  • Wolverine struggles to remember his past while tensions rise between humans and mutants.
  • The game features Wolverine working with Team X to take on Trask Industries and its mutant-hating leader.
  • Sinister plot twists may be in store as Wolverine confronts villains like The Reavers and The Hand.
A muscular, armored superhero with a yellow mask and claws stands in a dark, futuristic city setting.
Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games has once again utilized the sacred halls of San Diego Comic Con to show off a new story trailer for its highly anticipated video game, not featuring Spider-Man, Marvel’s Wolverine.

During a panel on Thursday called “Deep Cuts: Marvel’s Wolverine” at SDCC, the studio that has given us two of the best superhero games ever made came through with a brand-new story trailer aimed at stabbing you through the gut like a pair of Adamantium claws, because, surprisingly, it’s an emotional story packaged into the action-packed video game.

The new footage from the highly anticipated video game, which features everyone’s favorite short king, Wolverine, teases the ongoing tension between humans and mutants. Of course, Logan has trouble remembering his past.

Marvel’s Wolverine’s new trailer also hammers home the point: unlike Insomniac’s previous two Spider-Man games, this game is very linear and will have you slicing and dicing your way through while bumping into many X-Men characters, both heroes and villains, along the way.

Despite Spider-Man not appearing in the game, it does take place in the same universe, but it’s a world without the X-Men popping up (yet) in the Blackbird to curb dangerous mutant and human threats.

Instead, we get a Wolverine working alongside Team X, which is comprised of Sabertooth, Mystique, and Sunfire and led by Nathanial Essex as they take on the world’s biggest mutant hater, Bolivar Trask and Trask Industries.

Jean Grey is also around, but she’s not like the compassionate Jean we have come to know. This version of Jean Grey has a bit of a mean streak and shows no mercy when using her powers to take out foes. Oh, and it looks like she and Wolverine are an item, or were an item at some point.

Will There Be A Twist In Marvel’s Wolverine?

Now, if the name Nathanial Essex is setting off any alarm bells, that’s because Nathanial Essex is better known as the X-Men’s biggest nemesis not named Magneto, Mr. Sinister, so there might be a huge plot twist down the line involving Essex.

Trask is not working alone, as he has enlisted the help of The Reavers, a group of cyborg mercenaries who help hunt down mutants.

In the comics, The Reavers are led by Donald Pierce and Lady Deathstrike; the latter does make an appearance in the trailer, but we’re not entirely sure if she is leading The Reavers in this universe.

The Hand, the deadly ancient mystical clan of ninja assassins who have made appearances in Netflix’s Daredevil and the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, are also in Marvel’s Wolverine and seem to be a constant thorn in Logan’s adamantium-infused bones.

A muscular superhero in a yellow costume leaps into battle against a horde of shadowy figures in a dark, fiery setting. "MARVEL WOLVERINE" is visible.
Insomniac Games

Wolverine also takes on Omega Red and a Sentinel in the trailer that also showcases other well-known mutants like Leech.

Related Stories

A robotic figure in a yellow suit wielding a weapon, surrounded by sparks and flames in a dark, industrial setting.
Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Wolverine is coming exclusively to the PS5 and PS5 Pro console. You can see what the video game streets are saying below.

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