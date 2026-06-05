Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Wolverine

PlayStation’s latest State of Play presentation did more than give us a glimpse of the heat we can expect to play on our PS5 consoles; it also exposed that the gaming community is full of annoying haters.

We already highlighted the incels and sexist morons crying about the fact that in God of War Laufey, our favorite Spartan/sad dad, Kratos, takes a backseat, and his deceased warrior wife, Faye, takes over as the game’s protagonist.

Now we shine a light on the haters who dare to hate on Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine.

You would think that the studio that gave us not one, but three exceptional Spider-Man games would get all the grace in the world when giving us a Wolverine game we can be very proud and excited for, but nope, sure wasn’t the case.

Let The Hating on Marvel’s Wolverine Begin

The hate began when bozos hacked Insomniac Games and leaked early footage of the game while it was still in development, and yes, they criticized how unfinished it looked.

Fast-forward to Tuesday’s State of Play presentation, and the b*tching and nitpicking were astounding.

Insomniac Games

One nitpick was, of course, Jean Grey and her look, with some “gamers” pointing out that she wasn’t attractive, or, as one person put it, “a man in a wig.”

Another complaint was about Marvel’s Wolverine having stealth elements, which the footage clearly shows as he quietly and brutally takes out unsuspecting bad guys. The segment shown during the presentation isn’t any different from any other game, but, of course, these people can find a reason to hate on it, because they feel a character like Wolvirine doesn’t need to “sneak around.”

There were people even complaining about the blood mechanics in the game. Marvel’s Wolverine will not be holding back on the violence and looks to capture Logan’s brutality as he slices and dices those who dare get in his way. Complaints called the look of the blood “cartoonish” while others wondered how the blood on his suit disappears.

Keep in mind, we are playing a video game, about a character who has an indestructible skeleton and blades that come from his hands, but dammit, how is it possible the blood magically washes away from his costume, right?

It’s A Safe Bet To Say The Haters Will Still Buy The Game

We have no idea exactly when gamers became so insufferable. Still, it’s becoming increasingly evident that people are no longer appreciating the time and effort put into making these video games and are just finding anything and everything to cry about.

But the hilarious part is that the majority of people just spewing negative takes will be playing games like Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War Laufey, so they can be part of the conversation.

So, like, there is “hate watching,” there is definitely “hate playing,” no doubt about it, and Insomniac Games is still gonna make their money.

These people truly don’t deserve nice things.

Thankfully, there are still people, including us, extremely hyped for Marvel’s Wolverine as we steamroll towards the game’s September 15, 2026, release.

Until that day comes, you can see more reactions below.