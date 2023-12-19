HHW Gaming: Gaming Community Rallies Around Insomniac Games After Stolen Data Leaks On Internet

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hacks are wack… PERIOD. The gaming community is rallying around Insomniac Games after files were stolen from their highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine game and other highly-sensitive information hit the web.

Full disclaimer: HHW Gaming stands in solidarity with Insomniac Games and other game studios and will not share any links to stolen material.

With that out of the way, leading up to last night’s unfortunate events, Rhysida, a ransomware group, demanded $2.3 million from Insomniac Games, the studio behind PlayStation-exclusive titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Miles Morales and more.

According to Cyber Daily, after Insomniac Games did not meet Rhysida’s ridiculous demands, the ransomware group leaked 1.67 terabytes of data comprising over 1.3 million stolen files.

The files included level design and character information from Marvel’s Wolverine. Internal company presentations leaked Insomniac Games and Sony’s unannounced games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, Venom, an X-Men game, and, unsurprisingly, a new Ratchet & Clank game.

There were also screenshots of internal spreadsheets with other information on development and budgets.

The leak of the Insomniac Games employee’s personal information made this hack even more egregious.

Insomniac Games joined the growing list of other game studios that also experienced hacks. Rockstar Games saw early development footage of GTA 6 leak, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Witcher: Wild Hunt developer CD Projekt Red, Bandai Namco, and Riot Games.

The Gaming Community Denounced The Hacks On Social Media

While thirsty folks eager to feast their eyes on Insomniac’s Wolverine game circled the stolen material like hungry vultures on rotting flesh, the gaming community rallied around the studio to denounce the leaks.

“Leaks are scary, frustrating, damaging and often happen without consent or any planning,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

“Our sympathies to @insomniacgames and all the affected team members. After all the effort and dedication they have poured into their games, they didn’t deserve this. No one does. The hackers also leaked employee’s personal information, which is truly disgraceful and shameful,” Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy wrote on its official X account.

Add us to the list of people who feel for Insomniac Games and all of the other studios who were victims of bored losers who had nothing better to do with their computer skills.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Wolverine