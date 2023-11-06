HHW Gaming: Miles Morales Will Be The Main Spider-Man Going Forward

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 arrives, there is going to be only one Spider-Man protecting New York City, and it’s going to be none other than Miles Morales.

Insomniac Games confirmed in a recent interview that Peter Parker will be taking a well-deserved break in the next Spider-Man game and letting his highly-qualified protege do the friendly neighborhood Spider-Mannning in the next installment.

In a recent interview with Gizmodo, Insominiac’s Brittney Morris told the website that passing the torch to Miles felt “very natural,” allowing Pete to step back and let Miles continue his Spidey evolution.

“To me, it shows a great deal of evolution from Miles; at the beginning of the game, we see him struggling to figure out what he wants to do with his life,” Morris explained. “By the end, we had Miles carrying the burden of saving the city, and also carrying Pete when Pete wasn’t strong enough to carry himself at various points,” Morris said.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players can control both Miles and Peter in the game as each has different plot threads in the game’s campaign and eventually link up to progress the story.

When discussing gaming having two protagonists, three if we are keeping a buck, Insomniac’s Ben Arfmann said having Miles and Peter in the game was “essential.”

“I think pretty early on, we knew that we wanted to have that moment of handing the reins over,” Arfmann said. “And as we developed it, as we started to lay down more track leading up to that moment, it just felt more and more right.”

Building A Marvel Video Game Universe

In other Marvel news, Insomniac Games also confirmed that its Spider-Man games are in the same universe as its upcoming Wolverine game.

In a recent interview during Kinda Funny’s Gamescast special “Spoilercast” episode, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, was asked by Greg Miller if Wolverine and Spider-Man games take place in the same universe.

Intihar said, “They’re all 1048,” referring to Earth-1048, Marvel’s official designation for the universe all of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games and some spin-off comics take place in.

It sounds like Insomniac Games is slowly but expertly building up a Marvel video games universe, and there are plenty of breadcrumbs spread all over NYC in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

As far as we are concerned, Marvel needs to give Insomniac Studios the key to Marvel’s IP fault cause this studio is in its bag with these Spider-Man games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is another classic, a strong contender for game of the year.

—

Photo: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Spider-Man 2