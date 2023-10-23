HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2′ Developers Working To Fix Cuban Flag In Miles Morales’ Home

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the talk of the video game world, but some eagle-eyed gamers have spotted a big boo-boo during their playthroughs.

Miles Morales has quickly become one of the most popular superheroes thanks to two hit animated films and two video games. Also, because of his Afro-Latino heritage proves why representation will always matter.

He’s also Spider-Man, who happens to be one of the most well-recognized superheroes in the world.

As players embark on the latest video game adventure featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales, gamers couldn’t help but notice a Cuban flag hanging in Miles Morales’ home and more flags in the surrounding area.

That’s a massive mistake because Mile’s mother, Rio Morales, is a proud Puerto Rican, and while both flags bear a strong resemblance, the colors of each flag are different.

Over the weekend, Reddit user TheHouselessTurtlet shared a screenshot of the Cuban flag hanging in Miles’ home.

“Can anybody explain why there is a Cuban flag inside and outside of the Miles Morales apartment when he and Rio are Puerto Ricans?” the Reddit user asked while pointing out how Miles and his mom’s heritage was a focal point of the previous game.

The in-game issue found its way onto X (formerly Twitter). Video games journalist and found/host of GamerTagRadio, Danny Peña, also touched on the subject while pointing out that Miles gets an unlockable suit with the correct PR flag.

A Fix Is Coming

Thankfully, Insomniac Games has taken notice of the complaints and is working on correcting the issue. The studio’s community and marketing director, James Stevenson, says a fix is coming to replace the Cuban flags with Puerto Rican ones, but no date has been shared as to when that patch will roll out.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Sold Like Hot Cakes

Despite the flag snafu, PlayStation proudly announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 “has sold more than 2.5 million copies” in the game’s first 24 hours of release, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios Game in PlayStation history.

That’s impressive. Also, this is the same studio working on a new Wolverine game, and we can only imagine that game will do numbers.

—

Photo: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Spider-Man 2