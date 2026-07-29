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Eminem Is Auctioning Some Of His Personal Sneaker Collection

Eminem Is Auctioning Off Some Of His Personal Sneaker Collection For Charity

The iconic rapper has teamed with Julien's Auction to bubble some of his exclusive sneakers along with his autograph...

Published on July 29, 2026
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MusiCares Charity Relief Auction
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Long before Travis Scott was walking around in unreleased pairs of Air Jordan 4s that had hypebeasts punching air and cursing the sneaker gods for not being able to access a single pair, Eminem had the sneaker game in a tizzy with his own exclusive “Friends & Family” Air Jordans. And, at last, you’ll be able to get your hands on a pair…but it’ll cost ya.

According to Sneaker News, Eminem has teamed with Julien’s Auction house and decided to let go of some of his exclusive Air Jordan 4s, which were tailor-made for his Shady Records family, in an online auction to benefit his Marshall Mathers Foundation. The Mathers Foundation provides help, resources and support for young, at-risk youth. Aside from parting with some of his personal sneaker collection, Eminem will be adding his John Hancock to every single pair to help raise as much money as possible for his charity.

Per Sneaker News:

As any longtime Jumpman historian will know, our attention immediately goes to his work with Jordan Brand displayed here. First up is the Carhartt x Eminem x Air Jordan 4, crafted for the 15th anniversary of his Shady Records. Just 10 pairs were released to the public; this assuredly draws from a (very slightly) wider F&F allotment. The Air Jordan 4 “Encore,” a shoe recently back in the consciousness as the Undefeated Jordan 4 saw its first-ever re-release, appears via a 2017 sample run, signed by the man himself; it’s just one of 23 pairs. Finally, two pairs of the Air Jordan 3 “Slim Shady” PE, worn by Eminem during the halftime show alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent, are on offer.

Aside from the obvious grails, which are the Air Jordans that never released, the sneaker collection will also feature fan- favorite kicks such as the Air Max 90s, Air Max Wrights and Air Max 95s – all with his personal signature.

As of press time, the coveted “Friends & Family” Air Jordan 3s and 4s are currently going for over $6,000 with numerous bidders hoping to land a pair, but his other Nikes and adidas sneakers are in the hundred-buck range. So if you hope to land a signed pair of Eminem’s personal kicks, head over to Julien’s Action and get in on the action for a good cause.

Which pair of Eminem sneakers are you hoping to lock down when it’s all said and done? Check out the auction and let us know in the comments section below.

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