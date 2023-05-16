The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” Rumored To Release Soon

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Gear up sneakerheads for a pair of highly sought after grails might actually be taken off the “Friends and Family” list and make their general release debut.

Years after Travis Scott introduced the sneaker world to the exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Mocha”‘s, murmurs have begun that now that Jordan Brand has officially retired their “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 run, they’re planning on releasing the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 4 in the “Dark Mocha” colorway that Travis Scott has been flaunting for quite some time now—as seen in his IG photo below.

It would make sense as the Air Jordan 4 is one of the most popular silhouettes out on these streets and heads have been clamoring for Nike to drop either the “Mocha” colorway of their Travis Scott 4’s or those elusive purple nubuck joints that run for $16,000 on the secondary market.

While nothing’s been confirmed as of yet, word has it that should these actually get a general release it would more than likely go down for the holiday season of 2023 or early 2024. Regardless of when they drop, we just want these to release already and we hope stock numbers are closer to 500K than 100K as Travis Scott Air Jordans are notorious for having extremely low inventory.

Keep in mind that there’s still supposed to be a Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 on the horizon sometime this year, but mockups for that collaboration have been less than stellar so the hype behind those is basically none at this point. But the Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” joints, yeah, those are going to be a problem. We just hope Nike figures out the bot problem by then as y’all already know them bot burgers are gearing up for this release as we speak.

Are y’all excited about the possibility of Jordan Brand finally dropping the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha”‘s? We know we are. Let us know in the comments section below.