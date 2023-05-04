ExpLained: Nike SNKRS Gets Billions Of Bots Entries Per Month

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sneakerbots have been making life miserable for the average sneakerhead who finds it almost impossible to secure a pair of grails these days. While we continue to curse the house of Nike, respectfully, due to the massive amount of “L”‘s their SNKRS app is known to dish, they really are trying to filter out the bots the best they can.

According to Sneaker News, sneakerbots have been trying to infiltrate the Nike SNKRS app by the billions as hyped sneakers such as the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low and SB “Lobster” Dunks continue to be the most sought after but least produced kicks. Naturally, programmers will do what they can to game the SNKRS system and ensure that they take home that resell dub while heads who want a pair for the toe continue to get left out in the cold with no socks.

As of late heads have been noticing that when they attempt to enter a SNKRS raffle or buy a pair of kicks they get hit with a message informing them that they’re filtering out bots before getting hit with the “Pending” message. Unfortunately we’re still taking “L”‘s by the thousands, but apparently Nike’s having a good amount of success getting rid of sneaker bots on their app.

Says Sneaker News:

In a recent presentation at the Nike S23NYC office, SNKRS GM/VP Lucy Rouse stated that for highly popular sneaker releases, such as the recent Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” and the recent Lost And Found AJ1 restock, nearly half of the entries are bots, and there are millions of entries for each of those releases. Furthermore, Nike confirms that it receives nearly 12 billion bot entries a month. Additionally the Travis Scott x AJ1 “Reverse Mocha” received nearly 3.8 million entries alone, which means almost 1.9 million were bots.

The good news is that, according to Rouse, Nike has up to a 98% success rate in eliminating bot entries. In recent releases, you might’ve noticed a “Verifying submissions…” screen that appears after you submit your payment for the Draw. This pop-up affirms that the internal system is doing what it can to weed out suspected false accounts, evening the playing field as much as possible.

This particular sneaker head/writer who doesn’t have a bot and only a single account hasn’t hit on SNKRS on a hype release for the past year and change. So yeah, we don’t believe you, you need more people! (my account probably banned at this point). A friend of mine (grown ass man) had to pay a 15-year-old with a sneaker bot $750 for a pair of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Olive”‘s. The game ain’t fair these days. That was a good deal on the low though given what they resell for.

Still, as salty as we can be these days, we’re hoping Nike is indeed getting rid of as many bots as possible though statements like that only inspire the bot creators to get more creative and figure out new ways to get around whatever bot protection methods Nike uses to filter them out.

What do y’all think of Nike’s anti-bot statement? Does it give y’all hope or do y’all think they capping? Let us know in the comments section below.