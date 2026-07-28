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Day26 Announces New Deal With Bryan Michael Cox’s Label

Day26 stopped by Hip-Hop Wired to reflect on their legacy and share some major news.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Kelli Potter & Day 26 Press Junket
Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Day26 stopped by Hip-Hop Wired to reflect on their legacy and share some major news.

Nearly 20 years after releasing their self-titled debut album, the R&B group is still making an impact. For member Willie Taylor, hearing Day26 records out in the wild is a reminder of just how timeless their music has become.

“It’s an awesome feeling, I remember one time I was in a clothing store and I hear our record playing. I’m singing it word for word, it was our song ‘Then There’s You.’”

The conversation eventually shifted to Verzuz, a matchup Day26 has long believed they were built for. Following the Pretty Ricky vs. B2K battle, Willie famously claims the group would’ve “smoked” both acts.

The group doubled down during their Hip-Hop Wired interview, making it clear they aren’t backing down from anyone.

“You know what the crazy part about it is we can even do a Verzuz. Who? Lean us more towards a Tiny Desk performance. We will smoke everybody.”

The biggest announcement, however, came at the end of the interview.

Day26 officially revealed they’ve signed with legendary producer Bryan Michael Cox’s new label, Illustrating Our Dreams, in partnership with Jive Records.

“I’m going to go ahead and say it man, I’m happy to announce that Day26, Bryan Michael Cox, Jive Records, we are now in partnership.”

Greggory Brian Smith, A&R at Illustrating Our Dreams, also revealed that fans can expect a Christmas project from Day26 later this year as part of the group’s new chapter.

Rob echoed the excitement, explaining why reuniting with Bryan Michael Cox feels like a full-circle moment.

“He’s responsible for our sound. It don’t get no better than that, especially if you’re a Day26 day one fan.”

With new music on the way and Bryan Michael Cox back behind the scenes, Day26 is looking to remind the R&B fans why they’ve remained one of the genre’s most beloved groups.

Check out the full interview below.

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bryan michael cox

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