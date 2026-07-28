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Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

The beef began when Memphis Bleek responded to Tony Yayo's jab at him regarding his relationship with JAŸ-Z.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek, a longtime compatriot of JAŸ-Z, is embroiled in a controversial back-and-forth with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. At the heart of the beef is Memphis Bleek stating that he doesn’t need JAŸ-Z’s assistance, and that Tony Yayo relies on 50 Cent to stay financially afloat.

Earlier this month, Memphis Bleek appeared on The Breakfast Club and addressed the issue with Tony Yayo, who currently co-hosts The Real Report with Uncle Murda. Bleek said during the appearance that Yayo is financially reliant on 50 Cent, who signed the rapper to his G-Unit Records imprint. Some of Bleek’s barbs were sharp, prompting Uncle Murda to fire back.

Yayo was with Murda this week on Gillie and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, and while Yayo largely kept it cool, Murda loudly criticized Bleek’s songwriting ability. Further, Murda said that the pair could compare bank accounts with Bleek, and they’d best him in that arena as well.

So far, Memphis Bleek hasn’t responded to Uncle Murda’s request to compare bank accounts and assets, and we can’t imagine it will ever happen. For the record, it appears that Bleek’s relationship with Hov is intact and that Yayo’s critique of the Brooklyn mogul’s support for former Roc-A-Fella Records can never be called into question.

Check out the clips in question and reactions from fans below.

Check out this link for Bleek’s The Breakfast Club interview.

Hop to the 11:15 mark of the video below for the Bleek and Yayo portion.

Photo: Getty

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