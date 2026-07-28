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JAŸ-Z Adds New London & Los Angeles Concert Dates

JAŸ-Z Adds New London & Los Angeles Concert Dates After Historic Yankee Stadium Run

The encore just got a whole lot bigger.

Published on July 28, 2026
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A person wearing a white shirt, baseball cap, and necklace standing on a stage in a dimly lit venue.
Source: Roc Nation / Roc Nation

JAŸ-Z’s victory lap isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He has added new concert dates in London and Los Angeles.

Following a historic, sold-out three-night run at Yankee Stadium, Roc Nation and Live Nation have announced two additional stadium performances as part of the rapper’s JAŸ30 celebration. According to a press release, second shows have been added for London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sept. 5 and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Oct. 24 after overwhelming demand from fans eager to witness one of hip-hop’s most anticipated live events of the year.

The newly announced dates expand what has quickly become a global celebration of JAŸ-Z’s remarkable 30-year career, joining previously announced performances in London, Paris and Los Angeles. The announcement arrives after JAŸ-Z made history at Yankee Stadium, becoming the first artist ever to sell out three consecutive concerts at the iconic venue while shattering the stadium’s all-time concert attendance records across all three nights. More than just concerts, the performances felt like a cultural reunion, drawing fans from multiple generations to celebrate one of rap’s most influential catalogs.

The JAŸ30 campaign has become much bigger than a handful of stadium shows. Over the past several months, fans have watched the celebration unfold through immersive pop-up experiences, special album reissues, exclusive merchandise and headline-making appearances, including JAŸ-Z’s surprise performance at Roots Picnic that reignited excitement surrounding his return to the stage. Each activation has served as another chapter in honoring three decades of music that helped redefine hip-hop while influencing fashion, business and popular culture along the way.

The Yankee Stadium performances only elevated that momentum. Critics across the music world praised the shows as a reminder of why JAŸ-Z remains one of rap’s premier live performers, with many calling the concerts emotional celebrations of an artist whose catalog has become woven into the fabric of hip-hop history.

Outside of the music itself, fans have also fixated on JAŸ-Z’s appearance throughout the rollout. After years of sporting longer hair and a signature afro, the Brooklyn icon recently unveiled a noticeably shorter look, fueling even more conversation across social media as the anniversary campaign continues to dominate headlines.

Naturally, all of the activity has reignited speculation that new music could eventually be on the horizon. Between the stadium run, anniversary campaign, surprise performances and renewed public presence, many fans believe the timing points toward another chapter in JAŸ-Z’s legendary career. As of now, however, there has been no official confirmation that a new album or single is in the works.

Tickets for the newly announced London and Los Angeles performances will be available through presales beginning July 29 before the general on-sale launches Thursday, July 30 via Live Nation. Remaining tickets for previously announced dates are also available while supplies last.

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