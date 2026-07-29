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Belly Gang Kushington Drops New Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle

Belly Gang Kushington Reps Atlanta In Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle

Belly Gang Kushington, one of Hip-Hop's top rising stars, delivers a new Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle in his hometown of Atlanta.

Published on July 29, 2026
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A person wearing a black hat and plaid shirt speaking into a microphone while holding a beverage can.

Belly Gang Kushington‘s rapid rise in the industry is a testament to all the accolades he’s gained this year alone, and he’s back with another moment. The talented rapper delivered a potent Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle in his hometown of Atlanta, further cementing his growing legacy.

Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle is a video series from the Red Bull 1520 team that differs from the Red Bull Spirl One Take Cypher series. Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle places the subject in familiar surroundings as they deliver their performance.

Belly Gang Kushington, who is signed to the Atlanta-based Love Renaissance (LVRN) label, delivers a gritty set of bars while holding a can of Red Bull. Wasting little time in the minute he has to rock, Belly Gang’s ice-cold delivery and stark descriptions of his time on the block are ripe with authenticity, but also confidence as he catches a bounce in the flow towards the final half of the track.

Kushington first broke out on the national scene in 2025 with his debut studio album, The Streets is Yours, with the breakout single, “Friend Do” remix featuring fellow Atlanta artist, YKNiece.

Since then, Kushington has been racking up accolades along the way, including being named Billboard’s Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month, a nomination for a BET Award for Best New Artist, and getting inducted into the 2026 XXL Freshman Class.

Check out Belly Gang Kushington’s Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle below. Be sure to jump into the Red Bull 1520 channel for more heat.

Photo: Red Bull/Screenshot

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