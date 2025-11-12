BellyGang Kush Talks Touring With Lil Wayne & New Song ‘Friend Do’

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

For Belly Gang Kushington, 2025 has been a year of growth, grind, and game-changing moments. During his recent sit-down with Bswift on Hot 100.9, the rising rapper opened up about what it was like to hit the road with a living legend — Lil Wayne — and how the experience transformed his entire approach to performing.

“Man, it was crazy,” Belly Gang said, recalling the moment he found out he’d be joining the tour. “Me and my manager didn’t even believe it at first. We saw the email, saw the paperwork, and just let it roll. I grew up listening to Wayne, knowing every song, every mixtape — so to be on tour with him was wild.”

The tour placed Belly Gang in front of 20,000 fans a night, performing back-to-back shows for over a month straight. For an artist used to grinding through smaller venues and weekend bookings, the jump to major arenas was both humbling and eye-opening. “It showed me how to really perform and control a crowd,” he explained.

“Doing it every night for a month and a half — that’s real work. Before that, I was booked up three or four times a weekend. Then I went straight into tour mode two days later. So now, every other show just feels like push-ups.”

That level of discipline and repetition clearly paid off. Fans and industry insiders alike have noticed Belly Gang’s growth — not just as a rapper, but as a performer who knows how to connect with a crowd, move with purpose, and command attention from start to finish. Touring with Lil Wayne, one of Hip-Hop’s most influential figures, didn’t just inspire Belly Gang — it raised his ceiling.

“Another level,” he called it. “Another ceiling.”

From viral hits like Friend Do to shutting down highways for video shoots, Belly Gang is proving that his ambition matches his talent. And after rocking 20,000-seat arenas, it’s clear he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Stay tuned to Hot 100.9, Indy’s #1 for hip-hop and R&B, for more exclusive interviews and stories from the hottest rising stars in the game.

RELATED: Belly Gang List His Dream Collabs: From Adele To Whitney Houston

BellyGang Kush Talks Touring With Lil Wayne & New Song ‘Friend Do’ was originally published on hot1009.com