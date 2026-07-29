Apple Launches “Upgrade Program” To Help You “Own” Their Expensive Devices

Apple's new 'Upgrade' program allows customers to lease devices, then upgrade or purchase them.

Leasing prices start at $17.99/month for the iPhone 17e and $24.99/month for the MacBook Air.

Apple may lock financed iPhones if customers fall behind on lease payments.

Apple

Apple is trying to make it easier for folks to get their expensive devices in their hands.

In a time when people are currently complaining about ownership, specifically gamers regarding games after Sony announced it is killing physical game discs in 2028, Apple announced its new “Upgrade” program that will allow Apple fans to “lease” its devices.

The Upgrade Program comes after Apple recently raised prices on MacBooks, iPads, and other devices in response to memory and storage shortages.

iPhones were spared a price increase, but Tim Cook, who most recently announced his retirement as CEO, said last month that “the situation has become unsustainable,” so that means the iPhone 18 costing more than its predecessor is not off the table.

Apple Will Be Partnering With Klarna On The Upgrade Program

So how does the Upgrade Program work? Well, it works like a car lease, where customers will either be able to keep the device at the end of their subscription period, pay off the device early, or upgrade to a new model.

According to The Verge, the program is already live and will be rolled out in physical stores and online and will be financially backed by Klarna.

Per The Verge:

The new Apple Upgrade program will be available both online and in physical retail stores, with Klarna serving as Apple’s financial backer. Users will need to be approved for the program via a soft credit check. 24 month-leases are available for iPhones and Apple Watches under the new program, while Mac and iPad plans will run for 36 months.

Leasing prices start as low as $17.99 per month for the iPhone 17e, $11.99 for Apple Watch Series 11, $24.99 for the MacBook Air, and $11.99 for the iPad Air. At the end of their lease term, customers can upgrade their device to the latest generation, purchase it with a one-time payment, or return it and exit the program.

Don’t Miss Your Payments

The Upgrade Program will replace the old iPhone upgrade program, first introduced in 2015 and limited to smartphones; this new program covers a wide range of devices.

But keep in mind, don’t think you will lease an iPhone, stop paying for it, and be able to keep using it. The Verge reports that code was discovered in the iOS 27 beta that hints at Apple trying to figure out a way to lock financed iPhones from working with certain apps if it is discovered you are behind on your lease payments.

So stay on point.