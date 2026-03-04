Subscribe
MacBook Neo, Apple's Entry-Level Laptop Is Finally Here

Say Hello To Apple’s Affordable MacBook Neo

Outside of its colorful shell and lower price point, what truly sets the Neo apart from the other models is that an A18 Pro iPhone chip will power it.

Published on March 4, 2026
  • MacBook Neo comes in vibrant colors like blush, indigo, and citrus, differentiating it from pricier Air and Pro models.
  • Neo is powered by Apple's A18 Pro iPhone chip, enabling web browsing, productivity, and AI-powered tasks.
  • Neo starts at $599 with 256GB storage, or $699 for 512GB, making it an accessible option, especially for students.
Source: Apple / MacBook Neo

The rumors were absolutely true about Apple launching an entry-level MacBook, and now we know its name, Neo.

The announcements keep coming, and today officially unveiled the MacBook Neo, which comes in different colors, to help it stand out from the more expensive MacBook Air and Pro models.

Apple says the A18 Pro iPhone chip will allow Neo users to do things like “browsing the web, creating documents, streaming content, editing photos, and taking advantage of AI.”

Finally The MacBook Pops Out

Apple MacBook Neo
Source: Apple

For those who didn’t know, Apple did offer colorful versions when it released the iMac G3 years ago, before completely abusing the “space gray” finish. With the Neo, the company that Jobs built is once again showing that it can be a fun company, not just add a splash of color to the iPhone.

The Neo comes in three colors, blush, indigo, silver, and citrus, in an aluminum design that Apple says is “built to last.” The colors also extend to the Magic Keyboard, and users can also look forward to new wallpapers.

Apple MacBook Neo
Source: Apple

The Neo is also light, weighing 2.7 pounds, making it easy to carry around.

The MacBook Neo’s Display & Other Features

As for the display, the Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with 2408-by-1506 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and support for 1 billion colors, bringing to life sharp, crystal-clear text and vibrant images.

Apple MacBook Neo
Source: Apple

Other features of the Neo include two USB-C slots and a headphone jack on the left side, and two slim speakers on both sides of the device. The USB3 port closer to the hinge is specifically for connections to a monitor.

The Neo has a multi-touch trackpad, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual speakers and mics, and Apple claims it has all-day battery life.

As for the price, the Neo has two options: a $599 model featuring 256GB of storage, and a $699 model with 512GB of storage.

Students can get their hands on one for $499 using their discount.

You can see more photos below.

MacBook Neo
MacBook Neo
