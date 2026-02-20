Apple Reportedly Dropping Cheaper MacBooks In New Colors

Subscribe
Apple Reportedly Dropping Cheaper MacBooks

Published on February 20, 2026

With Apple offering a MacBook in the $600-to-$800 price range, the company that Jobs built can put its popular Mac devices in the hands of students, first-time buyers, and other consumers who prefer cheaper Windows devices.

Published on February 20, 2026
  • Apple plans to release a more affordable MacBook to compete with low-cost Windows and Chromebook options.
  • The entry-level MacBook will feature an aluminum build, a smaller display, and an A-series processor, not Apple's more powerful M-series.
  • Apple aims to make its popular Mac devices accessible to a wider range of consumers, including students and first-time buyers.
Apple Reportedly Dropping Cheaper MacBooks
UCG / Apple / MacBook

The MacBook is currently one of the most popular laptops, and according to rumors, Apple is set to launch its first-ever entry-level model.

While Apple is essentially dominating the laptop space, the company is still falling behind when competing with Microsoft and Chromebooks, which offer consumers cheaper, yet still fully capable laptops.

That could all change with Apple’s rumored cheaper MacBooks that will also come in new colors.

According to CultofMac, there is plenty of excitement at the prospect of Apple dropping an entry-level MacBook that will cost “well under $1,000.” The website reports that it could cost about $599, putting it in direct competition with other notebooks.

With Apple offering a MacBook in the $600-to-$800 price range, the company that Jobs built can put its popular Mac devices in the hands of students, first-time buyers, and other consumers who prefer cheaper Windows devices.

Where Apple can also win is by offering a device at the price point without sacrificing the quality it is best known for, because, honestly, cheaper laptops are usually, well, CHEAP.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in the Sunday edition of his Power On newsletter that Apple’s affordable MacBook will be made of aluminum and not plastic like other cheap laptops.

The Affordable MacBook Pro’s Alleged Internal Specs

As for the internal specs, don’t expect what Apple offers with its higher-end MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

Per CultofMac:

While the rumored budget MacBook, supposedly code-named J700, won’t be cheaply built, Apple still must scale back the specs to get the product cost down.

It will reportedly come with a smaller display than current Apple laptops, measuring “just under 13 inches,” according to Gurman.

And it’ll allegedly run on an Apple A-series processor, not an M-series one. The most likely candidate is the A19 Pro, the same chip used in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Even though the new affordable MacBook will not utilize Apple’s more powerful silicon, the A-Series chips are no slouch and will allow the device to “browse the web, work on documents, or conduct light media editing,” according to Bloomberg.

As for the colors we can expect, some speculate that the yellow, green, and blue Apple logo on the invite for the upcoming “special Apple experience” on March 4 in New York City, plus London and Shanghai, could be an indicator of the finishes for the affordable MacBook.

We will just have to wait and see.

