Subscribe
Close
Technology

Apple Reportedly Delays Next iPhone Air Indefinitely

iPhone Air Sales Are So Bad, Apple Is Allegedly Delaying The Next-Gen Version Indefinitely

There have been numerous reports of poor sales and cuts in manufacturing.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apple Reportedly Delays Next iPhone Air Indefinitely
Apple / iPhone Air

Apple tried something different with the iPhone Air, and according to reports, the company’s latest smartphone flopped.

Spotted on MacRumors, via The Information, the ultra-thin and very light iPhone Air sold poorly. It did so badly that Apple is delaying the next version of the iPhone Air that was supposed to be announced alongside the iPhone 18.

The website notes there have been numerous reports of poor sales and cuts in manufacturing.

Per MacRumors:

Apple’s supply chain has scaled back shipments and production. Apple supplier Foxconn has reportedly dismantled all but one and a half of its production lines for the ‌iPhone Air‌, and all production is expected to be stopped at the end of the month. Luxshare, another supplier, stopped production at the end of October.

The company Steve Jobs built was counting on the iPhone Air’s unique design to spark excitement among Apple smartphone enthusiasts.

It appears to have accomplished the exact opposite, and that could be due to many design choices.

Due to its very slim design, many compromises had to be made, such as a smaller battery and a single rear camera. Yet the smartphone still had a hefty $999 price tag, which was definitely a turnoff for Apple smartphone users.

It seems like Apple fans felt it didn’t make sense to buy the iPhone Air when they could get the iPhone 17 Pro for $1,099, which offers a better triple-camera system and longer battery life.

The iPhone Air Is Looking Like Another Flop For Apple

It’s looking like the iPhone Air will sit right next to the iPhone Mini, Apple’s other attempt at selling a fourth model alongside the iPhone and iPhone Pro models, as an apparent failure.

According to MacRumors, Apple is still pushing to drop its first foldable smartphone alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone Pro 18 in 2026.

We will be interested to see how well the foldable sells for Apple.

You can see reactions about the iPhone Air reportedly flopping below.

Related Tags

Apple iphone smartphones
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox

50 Cent Responds To Vivica A. Fox Telling Other Women Not To Date Him: 'Damn It’s Been 22 Years'

Bossip
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside

15 Athlete-Celebrity Couples Whose Relationships Are Entire Plotlines

Bossip
Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies - Play-In Tournament

Dallas Mavericks (Finally) Fired Nico Harrison, Social Media Makes His Day Worse

Cassius Life
Super Bowl LV

“I Was Jumped!” Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
News

Westside Gunn Hits WWE With A Stone Cold Stunner For Allegedly Kicking Him Out Of Monday Night RAW

Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Nicki Minaj
2 Items
News

Nicki Minaj’s Trump TikTok Love Has Fans Asking Is She Team MAGA Now??

Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
News

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
News

Diddy’s FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration
Cardi B

Ice Spice Drops ‘Pretty Privilege’, Fans Claim She’s Sneak Dissing Cardi B

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close