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DJ Envy Says Wife Taught Him How To Wash His Rear Properly

DJ Envy Says Wife Gia Had To Teach Him How To Wash His Rear Properly

Some conversations are better left in the shower.

Published on July 29, 2026
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2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2
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DJ Envy had listeners doing double takes after revealing that his wife, Gia Casey, had to correct one of the most basic parts of his shower routine.

As spotted by Complex, the longtime The Breakfast Club host recalled a conversation he and Gia had while showering together, where she noticed he wasn’t washing himself the way she believed he should. According to Envy, Gia pointed out that he wasn’t properly cleaning his rear, leading to a hilarious back-and-forth that quickly had everyone in the studio laughing.

Envy explained that he had simply been letting the soap and water run down his body, believing that was enough. Gia quickly shut that idea down, insisting he actually needed to wash the area thoroughly instead of assuming the water would do all the work. “One day me and Gia—this [was] a long time ago, you know, we take showers with each other, we wash each other. And one day she got all in there, and I’m like ‘Whoa.’ And then I realized I’m supposed to wash my ass thoroughly and correctly. So ever since that I’m like, ‘I wash my ass.’ But you should get up all in there, you don’t want stinky ass.”

The conversation turned into a full-on hygiene debate, with Envy defending his longtime routine before eventually admitting his wife had convinced him to change his approach. The candid exchange sparked plenty of laughs as the crew debated whether there was a “right” way to shower.

The funny moment is just the latest glimpse into the Caseys’ refreshingly honest relationship. DJ Envy and Gia have known each other since they were teenagers, meeting in high school before eventually getting married. Over the years, they’ve built a family together and are now parents to six children.

The couple has also never shied away from discussing the highs and lows of their marriage publicly. Through their Casey Crew podcast and their 2022 book, Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together, they’ve openly shared everything from Envy’s past infidelity to the work it took to rebuild trust, making transparency one of the hallmarks of their relationship. That openness was on full display once again as something as simple as shower etiquette turned into one of the day’s funniest conversations.

You can watch DJ Envy and Gia’s hilarious The Breakfast Club discussion about his shower routine below.

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Charlamage Tha God DJ Envy Power 105.1 FM's Breakfast Club

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