Subscribe
Close
News

7 Things We Learned from Fetty Wap On The Breakfast Club

Fetty Wap is home and wasted no time going to The Breakfast Club to speak on his time in the bing...

Published on January 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

After spending the last few years in a federal prison for drug trafficking, Fetty Wap is finally home. The New Jersey rapper returned with the kind of jewels you’d expect from a wise old man who’s seen it all.

Using his time behind bars to reflet on his life and actually get his GED (props), Fetty took the time to drop by The Breakfast Club to speak about his own growth while explaining how he got to this point.

Opening up to the morning trio about his newfound appreciation for his freedom and his post-prison aspirations, Fetty really does come off as a changed man who wants to make a difference with his actions and his life. 

Here are the 7 things we learned from Fetty Wap on The Breakfast Club.

When asked about how he got caught up back in the drug game after earning a few platinum hits, Fetty explained that “certain things wasn’t lining up” and ultimately reverted back to what he doing what “I know how to do” to make ends meet as “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

When asked about his connection to 50 Cent, Fetty admits that “50 did a lot for me.” Saying that 50 was there anytime he gave him a call, Fetty says that Fiddy was by his side up to the very end of his prison stint when he asked “How you getting home?” Say what you want about 50, but he’s always carried himself as a real one. Real petty, yes, but a real one nonetheless.

Though prison time tend to break lesser men, Fetty Wap felt that it was “much needed” for his sense of purpose. Going from a up and coming artist to a star sharing the stage with Taylor Swift, Fetty used his time in the bing to reflect on his life and where he went wrong to better his own understanding of self. “If I gotta man up and take responsibility for the sh*t that I did to get myself in this position, I’ma do that.”

Speaking about which direction he’ll be going with his music next, Fetty says that he has “no genre” and will basically go in whatever direction he feels drawn to. “If you a gangsta artist you gotta be a gangsta all day. If you a trap artist… you gotta really know what you talking about.” Guess we’ll have to wait and see what his music content will be sounding like going forward.

When it comes to the TV in prison, Fetty says that three things you never switch the channel from is sports, news, and of course, Love & Hip Hop. Well, at least they still got an audience somewhere out there.

Touching on the subject of his baby mama, Love & Hip Hop star, Masika Kalysha, Fetty says that he’s grateful that she let him talk to his daughter whenever he called and he got “nothing bad to say about her.” He even said he’d do Love & Hip Hopwith her as he promised his peoples behind bars that he’d do it for them as they’re fans of the show. That should be interesting.

Now that he’s home, Fetty says he’d love to start some kind of foundation to help kids as he noticed that he wasn’t able to spend much time with his own as he went about his music career. Prison time really will put things in perspective. We can’t wait to see where he goes with this inspiration.

Related Tags

Fetty Wap Power 105

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2026 Golden Globes

    The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men Spotted At The 2026 Golden Globe Awards

    Cassius Life

    Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 Golden Globes?

    Bossip
    Stephen A. Smith attends 2025 HOPE Global Forum

    Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back On Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

    Bossip
    Program presentation of the Prime Video streaming service

    Trailer For 'Alex Cross' Season Two Drops

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    New York's Declining Diamond District
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Jeweler TraxNYC Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine He Wants The Fade After He Gets Out Of Jail

    Comment
    Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Trial Heats Up As Prosecutors Say Cooperating Witnesses Will Testify

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close