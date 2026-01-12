After spending the last few years in a federal prison for drug trafficking, Fetty Wap is finally home. The New Jersey rapper returned with the kind of jewels you’d expect from a wise old man who’s seen it all. Using his time behind bars to reflet on his life and actually get his GED (props), Fetty took the time to drop by The Breakfast Club to speak about his own growth while explaining how he got to this point. Opening up to the morning trio about his newfound appreciation for his freedom and his post-prison aspirations, Fetty really does come off as a changed man who wants to make a difference with his actions and his life. Here are the 7 things we learned from Fetty Wap on The Breakfast Club. Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. When asked about how he got caught up back in the drug game after earning a few platinum hits, Fetty explained that “certain things wasn’t lining up” and ultimately reverted back to what he doing what “I know how to do” to make ends meet as “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

When asked about his connection to 50 Cent, Fetty admits that “50 did a lot for me.” Saying that 50 was there anytime he gave him a call, Fetty says that Fiddy was by his side up to the very end of his prison stint when he asked “How you getting home?” Say what you want about 50, but he’s always carried himself as a real one. Real petty, yes, but a real one nonetheless.

Though prison time tend to break lesser men, Fetty Wap felt that it was “much needed” for his sense of purpose. Going from a up and coming artist to a star sharing the stage with Taylor Swift, Fetty used his time in the bing to reflect on his life and where he went wrong to better his own understanding of self. “If I gotta man up and take responsibility for the sh*t that I did to get myself in this position, I’ma do that.”

Speaking about which direction he’ll be going with his music next, Fetty says that he has “no genre” and will basically go in whatever direction he feels drawn to. “If you a gangsta artist you gotta be a gangsta all day. If you a trap artist… you gotta really know what you talking about.” Guess we’ll have to wait and see what his music content will be sounding like going forward.

When it comes to the TV in prison, Fetty says that three things you never switch the channel from is sports, news, and of course, Love & Hip Hop. Well, at least they still got an audience somewhere out there.

Touching on the subject of his baby mama, Love & Hip Hop star, Masika Kalysha, Fetty says that he’s grateful that she let him talk to his daughter whenever he called and he got “nothing bad to say about her.” He even said he’d do Love & Hip Hopwith her as he promised his peoples behind bars that he’d do it for them as they’re fans of the show. That should be interesting.