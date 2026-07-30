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New Clip From 'Street Fighter' Teases One of Many Epic Fights

Ryu Hits Blanka With A Hadouken In New Clip From ‘Street Fighter’

We can't stress how much of an absolute joy it is to see Blanka using his electricity abilities and Ryu actually doing a Hadouken

Published on July 30, 2026
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  • In the new clip shared by Legendary Pictures, the traveling world warrior, Ryu (Andrew Koji), somehow lands in a prison that is run by Shadaloo's big boss, M. Bison (David Dastmalchian), and is thrown into a grudge match with a bunch of other prisoners.
  • A reluctant Ryu tries his best to convince Blanka he doesn't want the smoke, but the green monster from the jungles of Brazil is not trying to hear it and tells Ryu he's going to have to die.
  • Street Fighter movie also stars Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Noah Centineo, Andrew Schultz, Eric André, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Vidyut Jammwal, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Cody Rhodes, Rayna Vallandingham, and Alexander Volkanovski.
A glowing blue figure surrounded by energy, and a large green humanoid figure in a dark setting.
Source: Legendary Pictures / Street Fighter

That Street Fighter movie is still coming, and based on a new clip, it definitely is nothing like that dreadful 1995 film adaptation starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

In the new clip shared by Legendary Pictures, the traveling world warrior, Ryu (Andrew Koji), somehow lands in a prison that is run by Shadaloo’s big boss, M. Bison (David Dastmalchian), and is thrown into a grudge match with a bunch of other prisoners.

Ryu isn’t the only capable fighter in the ring; Blanka (Jason Momoa) is also locked up with him and makes quick work of the other prisoners who were unfortunately thrown to the wolves.

A reluctant Ryu tries his best to convince Blanka he doesn’t want the smoke, but the green monster from the jungles of Brazil is not trying to hear it and tells Ryu he’s going to have to die.

Ryu is left with no choice and charges up his powerful projectile move, the Hadouken, and while we don’t see it hit Blanka, it does destroy the makeshift fighting pit they are in and sends a few prisoners flying for good measure.

We can’t stress how much of an absolute joy it is to see Blanka using his electricity abilities and Ryu actually doing a Hadouken compared to whatever this was from the 1994 film.

Street Fighter movie also stars Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Noah Centineo, Andrew Schultz, Eric André, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Vidyut Jammwal, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Cody Rhodes, Rayna Vallandingham, and Alexander Volkanovski.

The film kicks and punches its way into theaters on October 16, 2026.

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