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Alex Jones Calls For Trump Impeachment Over Iran War

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is now calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump over the Iran war.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Alex Jones, once a fiery supporter of President Donald Trump, is now calling for the leader’s impeachment over the Iran War. Alex Jones’ position is that the ongoing conflict with Iran is stoking fears of a military draft and wants to prevent that from happening.

Alex Jones, former host of the InfoWars platform, said on his new show that he believes President Trump is eyeing the potential of a mandatory military draft and is demanding that the 25th Amendment be invoked.

“The big issue is how to stop Trump. And we have to have Congress go for the war powers,” Jones said during his live broadcast. “They’ve tried three times to vote on war powers — they’re supposed to authorize a war. This is a war; they’re getting the draft ready. If this isn’t a war, nothing’s a war. I mean, this is absolutely out of control.”

Jones, who threw his support behind Trump in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, has become one of the most vocal critics of the White House. Jones believes that the war is part of a larger ploy to take the freedoms of Americans and replace workers with AI technology, putting them at the whim of the rich and powerful.

Further, Jones asserts that Trump is also considering launching a full-on ground attack in Iran to seize the Strait of Hormuz and bring the oil flow back to normal levels. The Iran war has severely impacted the economy here in the States and around the world due to the backlog and lack of transport of oil.

Photo: Getty

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