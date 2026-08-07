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Busta Rhymes Unveils J Dilla-Produced “SPAZZZ” Single

Busta Rhymes has teased a sequel to his acclaimed Dillagence mixtape, and unveils a new J Dilla-produced single, SPAZZZ."

Published on August 7, 2026
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Busta Rhymes has been teasing a sequel to his 2007 mixtape, Dillagence, built atop beats from the late, great J Dilla. Now, it appears that day is nearing soon after Busta Rhymes dropped off a new single, “SPAZZZ,” featuring production from J Dilla, although some fans have raised questions.

The track “SPAZZZ” is an aggressive track that opens with Busta Rhymes’ signature baritone over Dilla’s bouncy but hard-driving track.

“Blundering fools be wondering ‘who’s that?’/Bus’ Rhymes, reincarnatin’ the boom-bap/Powerful blow, you should probably move back/Take notes, study my sh*t, school a new jack,” opens the verse from Busta.

The beat switches after the first 16 bars, and here is where questions from fans began to crop up online. According to rapper J. Scienide, this portion of the track may have been created by Virginia producer Nottz or Black Milk.

In the song’s third act, the track again, while booming, doesn’t sound like signature Dilla, with J. Scienide saying the beat was crafted by Kev Brown, who has worked with Busta in the past. In fact, on the third verse, Brown is mentioned during a clever segment of the song.

Busta said in a 2020 GQ interview that he’s sitting on over 300 beats from Dilla, and said he intended to put verses over the works in due time.

If it is true that Nottz or Black Milk and Kev Brown should have credits on “SPAZZZ,” perhaps Busta Rhymes just made a misstep in uploading the record to DSPs. That said, we invite listeners to make their own determinations below.

Find “SPAZZZ” at your preferred DSPs here.

UPDATE: It appears that the third portion of “SPAZZZ” does include a Kev Brown beat. Taking to Threads, where he typically shares his thoughts, the Maryland-based producer says he was not paid for the track.

Photo: Getty

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