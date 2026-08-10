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Boosie Badazz Clowned After Falling For Fake ASAP Rocky Photo

Raging Homophobe Boosie Badazz Apologizes To ASAP Rocky For Falling For Fake Thong Photo

Rocky's underwear wasn't the only thing bothering Boosie lately.

Published on August 10, 2026
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  • Boosie Badazz apologized to ASAP Rocky for mocking a doctored photo of him in a thong.
  • Boosie has a history of making homophobic and transphobic comments, including about transgender athletes.
Boosie Badazz Clowned After Falling For Fake ASAP Rocky Photo
Getty Images / Lil Boosie / ASAP Rocky

Bastion of toxic masculinity plus trans and homophobia, Boosie Badazz let his disdain for the LGBTQ industry get the best of him, forcing him to apologize to fellow rapper ASAP Rocky.

Boosie Badazz had to say sorry to ASAP Rocky after going off on a possible AI-generated photo featuring Rihanna’s baby daddy in a thong.

Last Thursday (August 6), Boosie took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue his mea culpa to the “Praise The Lord” creator for making a complete ass out of himself after he was fooled by a doctored photo of A$AP Rocky with his cheeks out.

“MY BAD ASAP IF THAT PHOTO WAS PHOTOSHOPPED BRO ‼️ I SAW THAT SHIT I WAS LIKE FUCK NO I COULDNT BELIEVE MY EYES ✅ REAL N***A HAD TO SPEAK ‼️ ✅ THATS MY BAD IF IT WAS PHOTOSHOPPED BRO #love,” Boosie said in his post.

This isn’t the first time Boosie has had something to say about A$AP’s alleged choice of underwear. Nearly 2 months ago, he hopped on Elon Musk’s trash platform to call out the Harlem rapper after footage of Rocky jumping on the stage during his Don’t Be Dumb Tour appeared to show him wearing a thong.

Keeping that same homophobic energy he has become legendary for, an angry Boosie wrote: “THIS GOTTA BE AI. I KNOW THIS N***A AINT GOT A THONG ON… RAPPERS WEARING THONGS IS ABOUT TO BE A FASHION! IM GOING BACK TO SLEEP, THIS WORLD COMING TO A END.”

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper’s latest apology came after Rocky addressed the thong gate during a recent interview with Jason Lee, in which he revealed that he turned the viral moment into a financial win by dropping his own line of thongs.

“I created a thong line because they said I was wearing thongs,” Rocky told Lee. “They Photoshopped me, and that shit was crazy. The thing is, though, you gotta take situations like that, and you gotta spin it and capitalize off that. Yo, we already sold out on the fucking thongs first night!”

“I be laughing. So I can’t get mad when the joke is on me,” Rocky added. “Boosie, he older so he really think that is what it is. Boosie bugged out for that.”

The alleged thong turned out to be a microphone pack, according to Rocky.

Boosie Badazz Also Chimed In On Women’s Sports

Rocky’s underwear wasn’t the only thing bothering Boosie lately. He also shared his unwanted opinions on the fake issue of Transgender individuals in women’s sports, specifically the WNBA, and worried about parents sending their five-year-old sons to schools wearing dresses, pushing the idea that the child should be taken away from the parents.

We want Boosie to shut the hell up.

You can see reactions below.

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