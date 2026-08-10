Subscribe
Close
Current Events

First Annual Jamaica Rising Day Parade Held In Brooklyn

Jamaica Rising Day Parade held its first event on August 8, following the 64th anniversary of Jamaican's independence on August 6.

Published on August 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A large group of people wearing Jamaican-themed clothing and holding Jamaican flags, celebrating at what appears to be a parade or festival.

Jamaica Rising Day Parade held its inaugural event in Brooklyn over the weekend, just days after Jamaica celebrated its 64th year of independence. Held in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood, the Jamaica Rising Day Parade is not only the first to be held in New York but the first to take place in the United States.

As reported by Gothamist, the parade was held on the morning of August 8 on the corner of Church and Ocean Avenues. The procession went from there up to Lincoln Road, according to the report. DJ Danglez, a member of the Federation Sound system crew, provided the musical backdrop.

Founded by Dr. Bill Tinglin, the Jamaica Rising Day Parade was constructed and built on four pillars, which we’ll share from the parade’s website below:

The Jamaica Rising Day Parade is built on four transformational pillars that drive education, cultural preservation, community upliftment, and economic advancement. These pillars form the core architecture of every partnership, program, and initiative we deploy.

Cultural Preservation & National Pride

Global Education & Exchange

Community Empowerment & Social Impact

Economic Development & Diaspora Mobilization

Should the parade expand beyond its New York borders remains to be seen, but based on images, which we’ll share below via Gothamist, the potential is certainly there.

Learn more here.

Photo: Jamaica Rising Day

Related Tags

brooklyn Jamaica

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx

Olivia Miles Breaks Caitlin Clark Record As Rookie Of The Year Campaign Heats Up

Cassius Life
NBA: APR 08 Spurs at LA Clippers

Ben Simmons Is Back In Shape & Prepping A Comeback - Social Media Isn't Having It

Cassius Life
A woman in a pink dress smiling, and a man in a white hoodie performing on stage with a microphone.

Fans Are 'California Dream' Delighted By Jhené Aiko's Appearance In Larry June's Video, Think The Duo's Quietly Confirmed Their Orange Print Pairing

Bossip
Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s 'A Little Less Heavy' As She Opens Up About Her New 'Act III' Era With Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama

Bossip
Trending
A man sitting on a couch in a room with graffiti-covered windows and a burning car outside, with the text "All Eyes on Shhh" displayed prominently.
8 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Pooh Shiesty’s New Album ‘All Eyes On Shiest’

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Entertainment  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Comments
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.
Entertainment  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lil Durk Hit With 4th Superseding Indictment Before Trial

Comments
Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

A$AP Rocky Seemingly Confirms Tyler, The Creator’s Sexual Identity To Jason Lee

Comments
Trending
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation

Comments
Creators Inc NYE 2024
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Comments
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
drake  |  Written By Weso

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close