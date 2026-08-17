Mike Tyson Sheds A Tear During Interview With Conway The Machine On ‘Rippin’ 2gether’

Source: Youtube / Youtube

“Iron” Mike Tyson has long been considered one of the baddest men to ever walk the face of this Earth, but “The Champ” is also known for his love of pigeons and overall empathy, and the latter was on full display in a recent sit-down the legendary boxer had with gangsta rapper Conway The Machine.

In a clip Conway shared from an interview with Tyson for his podcast, Rippin’ 2gether, Conway explained to Tyson how getting shot in the head and neck left him down and out for a while and made him question whether he’d be able to rap again. It even led to him getting a “little dark in my mind, and then in a f*cked up headspace. Like, not knowing if I wanted to do it anymore. Not knowing if I wanted to keep going and stuff.”

Looking at Mike, Conway went on to say, “Then I watch a guy like you who, respectfully, I know [has] seen both sides of the coin, the ups and the downs, more than probably a lot of us. How’d you navigate through that? What gave you the resilience, the motivation to be like ‘Nah, f*ck that, this ain’t the end for me.'”

A visibly moved Mike Tyson explained to The Machine that he realized he “wanted to be up more than anyone wanted me to be down” before wiping a tear from his own eye. “I’m the monster… that’s my security,” Mike added before the clip cut off.

With both men having gone through life-changing situations to get where they are today, it should be an interesting interview to take in once it becomes available for consumption.

Check out the clip of Mike tearing up below and let us know if you’ll be tuning into Conway The Machine’s Rippin’ 2gether in the comments section below.