Fabolous “Lorena Freestyle,” Busta Rhymes & J Dilla ft. Lil Wayne “Talk Ya Sh*t” & More | Daily Visuals 8.18.26

Source: Handout / Epic Records

At one point of his career Fabolous was considered one of the greatest lyricists the rap game had ever seen (he truly is) and though as of late he’s been more focused on the podcast game than rapping, the Brooklyn representative does pop out here and there to remind y’all he’s still got a deadly pen in his backpocket.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Lorena Freestyle,” Fab shows the Dominican community lots of love and after taking in the sights and sounds of the Dominican Day Parade, Fab heads out to the Dominican Republic where he enjoys the beach side view of the island and of course company of the beautiful women who pack his concert in all-white attire.

Keeping the OG vibes going, Busta Rhymes continues to show he’s still got a lot left in the tank after three decades in the game and in his Lil Wayne assisted clip to “Talk Ya Sh*t,” Busta and Wayne kick their bars over a J Dilla production much to the amazement of a CGI character.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drag-On, Hit-Boy featuring Kid Cudi , and more.

FABOLOUS – “LORENA FREESTYLE”

BUSTA RHYMES & J DILLA FT. LIL WAYNE – “TALK YA SH*T”

DRAG-ON – “W.Y.F.L”

HIT-BOY FT. KID CUDI – “OLD SCHOOL”

MC ABDUL – “SHWAY SHWAY”

BLXST – “RIGHT BACK”

HONEY BXBY & JID – “A THOUSAND TIMES”

FLAMES DOT MALIK & THE HOODIES – “WE FROM UPSTATE”