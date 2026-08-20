Subscribe
Close
News

Penn State Frat Boys Cut Cocaine As "Indoctrination"

Cocaine Proud Boys: Penn State Frat Boys Cut Coke As “Indoctrination”

Fraternity brothers and pledges at Penn State University were alleged to have cut and packaged cocaine as “indoctrination,” according to reports.

Published on August 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The university campus of Pennsylvania State University in winter.
Source: Dmitry Vinogradov / Getty

A investigation into two fraternities at Pennsylvania State University revealed an intricate drug trafficking operation where members and pledges were allegedly enlisted to cut and package cocaine for sale.

Fourteen individuals were criminally charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office on Monday (Aug. 17). Thirteen were members of the Delta Epsilon and Sigma Chi fraternities at Penn State during 2023 and 2024 when the trafficking took place – four of them are current students. One person, Paul Robinson, is the father of one of the alleged participants.

“This is very serious criminal conduct. There was nothing junior or childlike about this type of conduct,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday told the press at a news conference. “This was an upper-level trafficking organization for this region in Pennsylvania.”

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Drugs Unlimited,” began in September 2024 as a State College Police Department detective worked with confidential informants to learn how the cocaine was obtained, packaged and sold at Penn State. Sunday added, “In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities.”

The investigation found that sales were made at social gatherings at parties and fraternity houses, but there was no evidence that drugs were packaged on Penn State’s campus grounds. Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson were named as the two principals who ventured to New York and Philadelphia to obtain the cocaine.

Robinson’s father was charged with felony evidence tampering, hindering apprehension and obstructing the investigation. Eight others were charged specifically with misdemeanor possession and drug paraphernalia offenses.

In a statement, Delta Upsilon Executive Director Justin Kirk said that the international fraternity was aware of the charges and that all who were involved with ties to the fraternity were expelled or suspended if they didn’t resign. The offices of Sigma Chi in Evanston, Illinois, didn’t respond to press inquiries for comment. 

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

A woman with curly dark hair wearing a denim outfit and jewelry posing in front of a crowd at an event.

Pretty Girls Love Boxing! A Gallery Of Certified Knockouts Who Served Fight Night Fineness At Star-Studded Shields Vs. Scott Fight

Bossip
Michigan State v Nebraska

Bengals' Ceyair Wright Leaves Training Camp For Acting Gig, Social Media Guesses His Big Role

Cassius Life
Two images of a woman with curly dark hair, one wearing a patterned dress and the other in a gold jacket, both smiling.

Not So Fast! K. Michelle Denies Dubbing Kandi Burruss A ‘Mean Girl,’ Shadily Shifts Focus To THIS

Bossip
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party

J. Cole Tears Up While Performing 'Love Yourz' During Cleveland's The Fall-Off Tour Stop

Cassius Life
Trending
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk Judge Allows 6ix9ine Interview Clip Into Evidence Ahead Of Trial

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
A nighttime scene at an outdoor pool area with palm trees, lounge chairs, and a large statue in the background.
9 Items
nipsey hussle  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux ‘PROLIFIC’ Album

Comments
Creators Inc NYE 2024
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Comments
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.
Entertainment  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Comments
Trending
Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case
News  |  Written By Shannon Dawson

Tupac Murder Trial: Day 1 Begins With Interviews Of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Admitting He Was Involved

Comments
Two men, one wearing a black leather jacket and the other wearing sunglasses, standing in front of Sirius XM and FIFA World Cup branding.
10 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Tony Yayo Details Travis Scott’s Dust Up With G-Unit, Says “He Had An Ego”

Comments
Instagram
13 Items
Tech  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Social Media Is Frying Instagram’s New Logo Design

Comments
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
drake  |  Written By Weso

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Comments
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

The Alchemist Defines His Views On Israel And Palestine

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close