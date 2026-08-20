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Nike Stocks Continue To Crater For The 5th Year In A Row

You would've thought it would've been smooth sailing for Nike after adidas cut ties with Kanye West in 2022...

Published on August 20, 2026
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Jackie Robinson Nike Dunk Low
Source: Nike / NIke

Nike might still be the most popular sneaker brand out in these streets in 2026, but that sure as heck isn’t reflected in its stock value as the swoosh brand continues to see stock prices plummet something horrible for the fifth consecutive year in a row.

According to Complex, Nike shares dropped another 4% on Aug. 17, and hit its lowest since 2014 as each share was valued at $39. This comes after Nike hit its stock peak in 2021, which was traded at $177.51 at the time. While all kinds of things can be attributed to Nike’s rapid decline, including higher prices at a time when people are struggling to make ends meet thanks to Donald Trump’s disastrous economic moves and decisions, LeBron James feels that Nike should take it back to the roots of its popularity if it wants to ascend back to the mountaintop of the stock market.

Per Complex:

In a recent interview with Boardroom co-founder and CEO Rich Kleinman last month, top Nike endorser LeBron James was asked how the brand can reverse its ongoing struggles.

“You gotta get back to being out in the inner city, having runners … When I was coming up, you had people that was literally out in the communities talking to these younger generations, asking them what they like, what they don’t like,” James said.

It also certainly doesn’t help that when Nike has a hit on its hands such as the Nike Mind 001 Pregame Mules, they’re made incredibly scarce and hard to come by while retro Jordans and Air Force 1s sit on shelves and end up on sale after a week or two.

Still, Nike’s recent sneaker slump has been a dream come true for OG sneakerheads who don’t have to compete with hypebeasts and resellers to get their hands on a pair of grails from yesteryear as they were forced to just a few years back. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think Nike should do to right its seemingly sinking ship? Let us know in the comments section below.

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