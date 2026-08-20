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Jalen Brunson Makes Appearance At Fat Joe's Birthday Party

Jalen Brunson Makes Special Guest Appearance At Fat Joe’s Birthday Party

Y'all just know everyone was thanking King Brunson for bringing a NBA Championship to New York...

Published on August 20, 2026
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Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

The summer of 2026 has been one for the books for New Yorkers as not only does the city have a mayor in Mamdani that’s actually out here doing what he can to improve the everyday lives of it’s citizens and boasting about it on social media, but Jalen Brunson has officially been crowned the King of New York after bringing the Big Apple it’s first NBA Championship in 53 years.

That being said, you can only imagine how happy life-long Knicks fan, Fat Joe was when the King of New York flew in from L.A. to surprise him at his birthday party in Manhattan this past Wednesday night (Aug. 19).

According to TMZ, “Big Body” Brunson had been in Los Angeles for the past week to partake in the festivities of Karl Anthony Town’s and Jordyn Woods’ wedding in Malibu, but with Fat Joe throwing his own celebration for his 56th birthday in Radio Park at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, the New York Knicks deity flew in to surprise him with a guest appearance. Joining the likes of other celebrities such as Allen Iverson, Jadakiss, Mary J. Blige, and others, Jalen Brunson was in good company as even his dad joined him to make sure he didn’t break curfew or something.

Check out pics of Fat Joe’s birthday extravaganza below and try not to hate too much. Fat Joe’s earned his spot in Hip-Hop history.

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