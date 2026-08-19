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Justice Served In Murder Of Philly Rapper D4M Skiano

Philadelphia Rapper, D4M Skiano’s Killers Sentenced Six Years After His Murder

Six years after the untimely murder of Philadelphia rapper D4M Skiano, justice has finally been served.

Published on August 19, 2026
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A person wearing a black cap and shirt, sitting on the ground next to a vehicle in a wooded area.
Source: @d4mskiano / Instagram

Six years after the untimely murder of Philadelphia rapper D4M Skiano, justice has finally been served.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Bahij Dini and Donovan K. Williams have been convicted in connection with the murder of the 18-year-old rapper.

Dini was sentenced to 13-and-a-half to 42 years in prison, while Williams received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

According to Krasner, it took authorities 15 months to apprehend one of the men, while the second suspect was captured three years later. Authorities are still searching for a third and potentially fourth person believed to be connected to the shooting.

The deadly incident occurred in 2020, when a group of individual allegedly pulled up outside a home where Ski was inside and opened fire. The shooting ultimately struck and killed the young Philly rapper.

The same group connected to Skiano’s murder is also being investigated in connection with another shooting that occurred earlier that day invovling Frankfod High School football player Angelo Walker, who was also targeted.

Two hours later, Skiano was killed.

Last year, D4M Sloan, a member of Skiano’s group, spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about the difficulty of moving forward after losing his close friend. He explained that while the tragedy made him want to talk away from music, he ultimately decided to keep the D4M movement alive in honor of his later brother.

“At first it was like, f*ck music for three months. But then I was like ‘dam if we stop, everything was for nothing.’ Motherf*ckers would be looking like, ‘What the f*ck was all that for?’

For Skiano’s loved ones and the D4M family, the convictions mark a long-awaited step toward accountability for the young rapper’s death.

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Murder philly philly rappers

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